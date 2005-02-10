General Dynamics’ Joint Network Node Giving Soldiers More Mobile Battlefield Communications, Increased Bandwidth

U.S. Army Earmarks $247 Million to Further Deploy Critical Communications System

TAUNTON, Mass. — United States Army soldiers at Ft. Stewart, Ga., have completed training on the Joint Network Node (JNN) mobile communications system that went from design to fielding less than six months. The system was designed as a collaborative effort led by the Army’s Project Manager for Tactical Radio Communications Systems with General Dynamics C4 Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), the U.S. Army Communications–Electronics Research Development and Engineering Center, U.S. Army Communications–Electronics Command Software Engineering Center and other Army organizations. The Army has begun using the equipment in mission readiness exercises in advance of the 3rd Infantry Division’s upcoming deployment to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. In addition, the U.S. Department of Defense through its contract authority, the U.S. Army Communications–Electronics Command, has reallocated $247 million to deploy the system to the 101st Airborne Division, the 4th Infantry Division and the 10th Mountain Division with deliveries scheduled to begin in January 2005.

JNN is an element of the Army’s Joint Network Transport Capability (JNTC), a federation of networks that enables the Army’s transformation to modular, flexible units by providing networking resources at the unit of execution level. The JNTC is an interim system that will eventually evolve into part of the Army’s future tactical network (Warfighter Information Network – Tactical or WIN-T).

JNN consists of vehicles equipped with satellite communications as well as voice-over-IP and dynamic IP technologies and systems that connect to military networks. The system provides a communications gateway and interoperability with legacy tactical communications assets and includes shelters and transit cases.

The Army awarded General Dynamics an initial contract for engineering development of the JNN in February 2004 and the first systems were delivered in August 2004. The company also received a $9.3 million contract on Sept. 28, 2004, to deliver additional JNN equipment over the next 12 months.

“U.S. and coalition soldiers will benefit from this early fielding of a tactical network because they now have exponentially greater networking capability,” said John Martin, a General Dynamics vice president and general manager for communication networks. “We delivered the Joint Network Node to the 3rd Infantry Division in record time to meet the 3rd ID pre-deployment schedule.”

