General Dynamics’ New Public Safety Radio Software Reduces Test, Alignment Time By Up to 78 Percent

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) announces that it has begun offering new software for public safety radios that reduces overall test and alignment time from an average of 45 minutes to as little as 10 minutes, resulting in less hands-on time for technicians and decreased potential for human error. Dubbed AutoTest, the software is designed to test the widely-used Motorola XTS5000™, XTS3000™ and ASTRO® SABER® radios.

Using General Dynamics’ R2625 or R2670 communications system analyzers, the software communicates over a serial port from a computer into the radio via a user-friendly Windows® format with “pop-up” prompts for the technician. The software enables the technician to test frequency, power, modulation, distortion, squelch and SINAD, as well as any required realignment. Test data can then be stored on a computer hard drive to enable the technician to keep valuable maintenance data records.

“In most cases the entire process can be completed in less than 10 minutes, depending on alignments needed and tests required,” said Gary Johnson, a tactical systems director at General Dynamics. “For public safety professionals this software means their radios will have less downtime and more street time.”

AutoTest for the XTS3000 (including ASTRO SABER) and AutoTest for the XTS5000 are available on CD-ROM from General Dynamics Decision Systems, part of the newly-integrated business unit of General Dynamics now known as General Dynamics C4 Systems, as well as its network of distributors. The products sell for $2,000 each or $3,800 for both.

