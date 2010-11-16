LightSquared Announces the Successful Launch of Next-Generation Satellite

Reston, Va. – LightSquared™, the nation’s first wholesale-only integrated wireless broadband and satellite network, today announced the successful launch of its SkyTerra 1 satellite. Launched by International Launch Services (ILS), the Proton Breeze M vehicle lifted off from Kazakhstan’s Baikonur Cosmodrome at 12:29 p.m. EST yesterday, followed by spacecraft separation and on-schedule signal acquisition nine hours later at approximately 9:45 p.m. EST.

The satellite, a Boeing 702HP built by Boeing Space and Intelligence Systems, is designed to provide wireless mobile services to millions of subscribers. LightSquared’s SkyTerra 1 satellite features a 22-meter L-band reflector-based antenna -- the largest commercial antenna reflector to be put into service. The satellite, among the most powerful commercial satellites ever built, will provide ubiquitous nationwide coverage and enable integrated satellite-terrestrial service using products that are similar to today’s typical mobile devices in terms of size, capabilities and build costs.

“Today, LightSquared has achieved a major milestone in the realization of our mission to revolutionize the wireless industry in the United States,” said Sanjiv Ahuja, chairman and chief executive officer for LightSquared. “LightSquared is launching the world’s first truly integrated satellite-terrestrial network, combining our 4G-LTE terrestrial network with ubiquitous satellite coverage that will connect rural America and support emergency communications.”

“We thank the skilled engineering and operations teams of ILS, Khrunichev, Boeing and LightSquared for their dedication and hard work that made this a successful mission,” Ahuja added.

