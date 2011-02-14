LightSquared Next-Generation Satellite and Space-Based Network Successfully Completes Post Launch Testing

Satellite system has been accepted and is ready to begin service.

Reston, Va., – LightSquared, the nation’s first wholesale-only integrated wireless broadband and satellite network, announced the successful post launch testing and acceptance of the SkyTerra 1 satellite and Space-Based Network (SBN) from Boeing Space and Intelligence Systems.

Boeing has successfully completed its work on integrating the satellite’s communications with the ground segment to form the first integrated wireless broadband and satellite network. The satellite, among the most powerful commercial satellites ever built, and its state-of-the-art ground based beam-forming system, will provide ubiquitous nationwide coverage and enable integrated satellite-terrestrial service using products that are similar to today’s typical mobile devices in terms of size, capabilities and build costs.

Launched on November 14, 2010, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, SkyTerra 1 has a 22-meter L-Band antenna and will relay high-data rate radio frequency signals to and from four LightSquared terrestrial gateways located in the United States and Canada.

“The acceptance of our SkyTerra 1 satellite and successful network commissioning is a quantum leap forward toward creation of LightSquared’s next-generation integrated network, the world’s first to combine satellite and terrestrial technologies,” said Sanjiv Ahuja, chairman and chief executive officer for LightSquared. “The LightSquared network will empower our company to offer 4G speed, value and reliability while enabling universal wireless connectivity throughout the United States and Canada. We also would like to commend our partner Boeing and their subcontractors for their dedication and professionalism in successfully delivering a great satellite network.”

The LightSquared integrated terrestrial and satellite network is designed to provide wireless mobile services to millions of subscribers across the United States that includes meeting stringent Federal Communications Commission mandates for coverage of more than 90 percent of the United States population by the end of 2015.

About LightSquared

LightSquared’s mission is to revolutionize the U.S. wireless industry. Through the creation of the first-ever wholesale-only nationwide 4G-LTE network complemented by satellite coverage, LightSquared offers people the speed, value, and reliability of universal broadband connectivity, wherever they are in the United States. Through its wholesale-only business model, those without their own wireless network or who have limited geographic coverage or spectrum can develop and sell their own devices, applications, and services using LightSquared’s open 4G network—at a competitive cost and without retail competition from LightSquared.