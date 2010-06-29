Magellan GPS Launches ToughCase for iPhone and iPod touch

Santa Clara, CA - Magellan® GPS today launched the ToughCase, a refined yet rugged protective case, giving iPhone and iPod touch waterproof capabilities, ideal for outdoor enthusiasts and outdoor professionals.

Available worldwide, featuring built-in GPS, ToughCase enhances the accuracy of location-based and GPS applications for iPhone 3G and iPod touch, while protecting the device and providing unmatched accessibility to all iPhone and iPod touch features.

“The ToughCase is the ideal solution for all outdoor users. From kayakers to golfers, mountain bikers to construction workers, it provides a level of protection and performance previously unavailable in other cases,” said Justin Doucette, Director of Product Marketing for Magellan GPS. “The ToughCase protects against harmful elements such as dust, rain, mud, water and snow.”

The unique case design allows 100 percent access to Apple’s revolutionary Multi-Touch user interface, allowing users to receive and place calls while the device is protected. The ToughCase meets IPX-7 waterproof standards, enabling the device to be submerged at a depth of 1-meter for up to 30 minutes. The integrated 1840 mAh battery will double the life of the device based on normal usage and the built-in high sensitivity SiRFstar III GPS chipset delivers up to 3 meters of accuracy.

The ToughCase is compatible with iPhone 3G, iPhone 3GS and iPod touch (second and third generation). The ToughCase will be available at MagellanGPS.com and Apple Stores at www.apple.com. The ToughCase retails at an MSRP of USD $199.99.

ToughCase extends Magellan’s comprehensive solutions for iPhone and iPod touch, which include the Magellan RoadMate turn-by-turn navigation app and the Magellan Premium Car Kit - an innovative 3-in-1 vehicle mount for the iPhone 3GS, iPhone 3G and second and third generation iPod touch enhancing their performance as a hands-free navigation solution.

The Magellan RoadMate turn-by-turn navigation app is available for $49.99 from the App Store on iPhone and iPod touch or at www.itunes.com/appstore/.

About MiTAC Digital Corporation

MiTAC Digital Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MiTAC International Corporation and promotes and sells products and services under the Magellan brand name. Magellan assists people to travel, work and play with leading portable navigation and positioning solutions across multiple consumer markets. Recognized as an industry innovator, the company is the producer of the award-winning Magellan RoadMate series of portable car navigation, outdoor and mobile navigation devices. MiTAC Digital Corp. is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif. For more information on Magellan, visit http://www.magellangps.com.

