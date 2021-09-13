MCP Launches AI-Powered Endpoint-Protection Solution

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Mission Critical Partners (MCP) today announced that its proprietary cybersecurity monitoring solution, Mission-Critical NetPulse SecureSM, now includes an option for endpoint protection, a malware detection-and-response (MDR) solution that detects and blocks malware and ransomware threats.

Unlike traditional signature-based antivirus offerings, MCP’s solution uses machine-learning models to detect zero-day malware, as well as known variants, fileless, script-based memory and external device- based attacks. It is backed by MCP’s security operations center (SOC), which continuously monitors for threats and alerts clients of suspicious activity. The new solution is designed specifically for mission- critical and public-sector networks—including servers, workstations, tablets and other devices—which are twice as likely to be infected with malware or ransomware than other networks.

According to Mike Beagles, MCP platform and service product manager, the endpoint protection was added to the Mission-Critical NetPulse SecureSM solutions suite because many mission-critical agencies are unsure which cybersecurity resources are available and have legacy tools in place, making them easy targets for today’s cyberattackers to install malicious executable files on servers, workstations, tablets and other devices.

“This new advanced endpoint protection solution can act as an agency’s frontline, and plays a crucial role in establishing a proactive, wide-ranging cybersecurity risk-prevention program,” Beagles said.

Additional features include:

Automated malware and ransomware attack prevention and detection

Zero-day

Script-based

Fileless

Known variants

Memory exploitation

Protection while devices are offline

Low memory and central-processing unit (CPU) footprint protection

Support of a variety of operating systems, including Windows XP

