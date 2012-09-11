National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund and Cleveland Indians Team Up for Law Enforcement Appreciation Night

Washington, DC—The Cleveland Indians are teaming up with the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund to provide all law enforcement professionals, employees, families and friends a special night of remembrance and baseball at a reduced price. A portion of proceeds from ticket sales for the Indians v. Twins game at Progressive Field on September 18, set to begin at 7:05 pm, will benefit the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. Additionally, the first 1,000 orders will receive a limited edition Memorial Fund and Indians commemorative challenge coin.

Ticket information:

Field Box Package: $37 (ticket, $10 donation to the Memorial Fund)

Lower Reserved Package: $27 (ticket, $8 donation to the Memorial Fund)

Mezzanine Package: $20 (ticket, $5 donation to the Memorial Fund)

Purchase your tickets at http://tinyurl.com/D6NXCF9, and use the password: NLEOMF.

“We are proud to partner with the Cleveland Indians,” said Craig W. Floyd, Chairman and CEO of the Memorial Fund. “Coming together at Progressive Field to honor our nation’s law enforcement officers, while enjoying a fun night of baseball, is sure to be a great occasion and a great way to raise awareness and funds for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.”

Please Note: All tickets and promotional items are subject to availability. Orders are processed on a first-come first-served basis. Tickets left at Will Call will be available the day of game and photo ID is required for pick-up.

Questions? Please contact Emily Warnick at 216.420.4279 or ewarnick@indians.com.

