New 2X2 and 4X4 MIMO 120° sector panel antennas for S and C band communication

2.2 – 2.5 GHz and 4.4 – 5.0 GHz frequency options provide wide area coverage and 12 dBi of peak gain

SAN DIEGO — Southwest Antennas, an industry leader in innovative MIMO antenna solutions, is pleased to introduce four new MIMO sector antennas to their existing line-up of directional antenna solutions.

The four new MIMO sector antennas feature a wide 120 degree horizontal beamwidth, allowing for wide area coverage.

Designed for 2X2 and 4X4 MIMO radio systems, two and four port versions of these sector antennas are offered in both 2.2 – 2.5 GHz S-Band and 4.4 – 5.0 GHz C-Band frequency options, for ISM / broadcast and law enforcement use.

Polarization and spatial diversity is provided by the 45° left/right slant polarization antenna elements within the radome, offering users of MIMO radio systems better RF link capability and data/voice throughput versus standard vertically polarized antennas in congested RF environments

Like the other sector antenna products offered by Southwest Antennas, each antenna features a durable UV-resistant white kydex radome, making them suitable for extended outdoor installation and allows for seamless integration next to other wireless infrastructure antennas without drawing attention.

Each sector antenna ships with a mounting kit for 1” – 2” OD poles, with user-adjustable 0 to -15° adjustable elevation angle downtilt.

The four new MIMO sector panel antennas include the following part numbers:

Part # 1009-035 - 2X2 MIMO 120° Sector Panel Antenna, Slant L/R Polarized, 2.2 - 2.5 GHz, 12 dBi Gain

Part # 1009-034 - 4X4 MIMO 120° Sector Panel Antenna, Slant L/R Polarized, 2.2 - 2.5 GHz, 12 dBi Gain

Part # 1009-037 - 2X2 MIMO 120° Sector Panel Antenna, Slant L/R Polarized, 4.4 - 5.0 GHz, 12 dBi Gain

Part # 1009-036 - 4X4 MIMO 120° Sector Panel Antenna, Slant L/R Polarized, 4.4 - 5.0 GHz, 12 dBi Gain

These antennas join Southwest Antennas’ existing selection of MIMO antennas for use on hand held or body worn tactical radio systems, vehicle installed radio systems, or fixed site infrastructure. Popular MIMO products include:

These products are available now from Southwest Antennas, authorized sales representatives, and distributors.

About Southwest Antennas

Southwest Antennas specializes in the design and manufacture of rugged, high-performance RF and Microwave antennas, accessory products, and customized antenna solutions built for today’s demanding communication environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Southwest Antennas offers over 1,000 standard products for broadcast video, military / defense, law enforcement, homeland security, surveillance, aerospace, oil and gas, and M2M markets. For more about Southwest Antennas, visit their website or e-mail sales@southwestantennas.com.