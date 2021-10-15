NHTSA selects Mission Critical Partners for nationwide CAD assessment

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) selected Mission Critical Partners (MCP) to support the National 911 Program in a nationwide assessment of the current status of computer-aided dispatch (CAD) systems used by emergency communications centers (ECCs). This selection was made following a full and open solicitation, and comprehensive evaluation of all proposals.

The National 911 Program is responsible for improving coordination and communication among federal, state, and local ECCs, personnel, and telecommunications carriers and vendors. One of the program’s primary objectives is to develop and share resources concerning the technology used in providing 911 services.

Nearly every ECC in the U.S. uses a CAD system to dispatch 911 calls and to facilitate records management. Very few, if any, CAD system components are uniform across vendors. This situation creates a significant barrier to transferring emergency calls and associated data — such as caller location information— an essential function required for the 911 community to transition to Next Generation 911 (NG911) functionality. It also creates a significant challenge for transferring call information to first responders in the field via public safety broadband networks — such as the nationwide public safety broadband network (NPSBN) being implemented by the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) — which is needed to enhance responder safety and situational awareness.

The assessment and resulting report will summarize the challenges and costs associated with establishing an interoperable 911 CAD data-sharing capability nationwide. The report will explore:

▪ Relevant technologies and technological issues

▪ The governance, administrative, and technological issues that all entities — including standards- development organizations, private-sector companies, and national CAD organizations — must address

▪ The resources, budget, and partner agencies needed and ideas for how to use them

▪ Requirements and metrics that identify the value and accuracy of 911 CAD data

“This project builds upon a long-standing partnership with the National 911 Program, which has leveraged MCP’s unmatched public-safety experience and expertise, as well as its comprehensive suite of consulting and managed services,” said Darrin Reilly, chief executive officer at MCP. “We are honored to continue serving the program as it continues the important work of advancing NG911, which will greatly enhance and improve emergency response outcomes nationwide.”

About Mission Critical Partners (MCP)

Mission Critical Partners (MCP) is a leading provider of data integration, consulting, network, and cybersecurity solutions specializing in transforming mission-critical communications networks into integratedecosystems that improve outcomes in the public safety, justice, healthcare, transportation, and utility markets. Our comprehensive experience and vendor-agnostic approach helps us develop modernized solutions for our clients that achieve maximum value and optimal efficiency while mitigating risk. Additional information and career opportunities are available at www.MissionCriticalPartners.com