Nixle Names Veteran Technologist CEO

Eric Liu Named as Chief Executive Officer; Scott Mason Assumes Role of Chairman



San Francisco, CA – Nixle, LLC, a leader in civilian messaging applications for local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies has announced the promotion of Eric Liu to its Chief Executive Officer position and appointment of Scott Mason as Chairman. Liu, who joined Nixle in 2008, was previously the company’s Chief Product Officer. These changes come as Nixle prepares to make significant announcements pertaining to feature enhancements.

“My focus in this new role will be to stay closely in tune with our core constituency and to develop feature enhancements that support their goal of better outreach and communications with their communities and citizens,” stated Liu. “Nixle’s commitment to our longstanding relationships with law enforcement agencies has never been stronger and is underscored by the many new initiatives that we have in the pipeline and are developing.”

As CPO at Nixle, Liu was responsible for leading the product management, engineering, and creative teams. Under his direction, the company developed the hugely successful Nixle Wire application adopted by more than 4,600 public safety agencies throughout the United States. Liu also oversaw the development of other successful products such as Nixle Interconnect, an interoperable mobile communications platform, and Nixle Dial, an emergency-grade mass dialing system.

Prior to joining the Nixle team, Liu had more than 10 years of experience leading technology companies in new media and mobile communications. Eric was part of the core team at LinkExchange, where he led product development on software solutions used by more than 300,000 small businesses.

Liu earned a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from the University of California at Berkeley.

Nixle also announced the appointment of Scott Mason as Chairman. In addition to his role at Nixle, Mason is the founder and president of Rubicon Wealth Management, LLC. At Rubicon, Mason has the responsibility of overall management of the firm and directly oversees business development, as well as establishing and implementing asset allocation strategy and investment policy for clients. Rubicon was formed in 1995 to provide clients with unbiased fee-based advice and counsel, an idea that grew out of the traditional investment brokerage model.

Prior to forming Rubicon, Mason was a partner with the boutique investment advisory firm Fuhrman Matt Securities, and has been an investment industry professional since 1982.

Mason earned a Bachelor of Science from Hobart College in Geneva, New York.

About Nixle

Founded in 2007, Nixle is the leader in trusted notification services for law enforcement and government agencies. More than 4,600 government agencies throughout the United States use Nixle to communicate with residents via SMS mobile text messaging, email, the Web, and mobile applications. Nixle is strategically partnered with Nlets to offer the only public messaging service on the International Justice and Public Safety network, a system owned by the fifty states and serving every criminal justice agency in the US and Canada. Nixle is a privately held company based in San Francisco, CA.

For more information, visit Nixle at www.Nixle.com