Practical Handheld E1/Datacom Tester

Toronto, Canada - GAO Comm is offering its E1/Datacom tester providing various protocol converters with one-way and bi-directional bit-error-rate (BER) test functions. It is able to carry out channel tests, alarm analysis, signal analysis, fault location, frame data analysis and other measurements. This tester is suitable for the daily maintenance of digital networks.

This pocket-size E1/Datacom tester, model 5854, offers such functions as in-service framed and unframed testing, frame data control and monitoring, time slot activity monitoring, CAS and CCS signaling generation, monitoring and extensive error and alarm generation. The tester saves and recalls ten user-defined setups and ten sets of results which can be uploaded via USB for further processing using included. Its embedded software can be upgraded via an integrated RS232 interface. It works continuously for up to six hours on a charge and can also be charged with an automobile battery adapter. All in all, it’s a powerful solution for satisfying the demands of telecom test engineers.

About GAO Comm

GAO Comm is an international leading provider of communication test instruments, equipment for the installation, testing and maintenance of communications infrastructures.