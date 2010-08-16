Sensear Secures AUD$7.1 Million Round of Private Funding

World Leading High Noise Communications Company Ramps for Global Growth

San Francisco- Sensear, world leader in the development and manufacture of high noise communication headsets, today announced the completion of a private funding round, supported by existing shareholders, totalling US$7.1 million. The capital infusion will be used to strengthen global sales growth and to enhance Sensear’s award winning technology and product range. “In a tough market for any emerging technology company, Sensear has continued to prosper as a direct result of our innovation answering the market’s need for hearing protection that provides both communication and situational awareness” said Justin Miller, Sensear co-‐founder and CEO, now based in San Francisco. Sydney based private investment firm Exto Partners managed the capital raising.

Sensear’s global growth is being driven across industries and is deployed in the harshest and noisiest of environments, by some of the world’s largest companies. From ice runways in Antarctica, shipyards in the UK to the mine sites in Chile, Sensear is sold and supported via a network of hundreds of safety distributors, two-‐way radio dealers and communication resellers around the world. “We are seeing an increasing demand for high quality communication devices that protect people in noisy environments. The growth in distribution opportunities for Sensear products, driven by strong demand from some of the world’s largest and most successful industrial companies, makes us confident that the company’s rapid growth will continue.” said Peter Hammond, Managing Director of Exto Partners.

In what is a world first, Sensear has integrated hearing protection with all forms of communication and situational awareness to provide the most advanced high noise communication earmuffs and earplugs on the market. Miller adds “Our customers are very thankful for the Sensear breakthrough. The traditional suppliers of hearing protection haven’t listened to the market, as hearing protectors that don’t allow you to safely hear your surroundings or communicate, are akin to safety glasses that impair your vision or a safety boot that doesn’t allow you to walk. Sensear is changing the way workers are able to safely communicate at high noise job sites and, importantly, it is having a profound effect on their wellbeing and productivity. With Noise Induced Hearing Loss (NIHL) now rated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as the world’s largest occupational illness, it’s a win for employees and employers alike.”

About Sensear

Founded in 2006 in Perth, Australia, and with joint headquarters in Perth, and San Francisco, USA, Sensear is a world leader in the development and manufacture of high noise communication headsets. From a global network of sales offices Sensear is selling to end users via distributors, dealers and resellers in the majority of countries around the world. Sensear’s patented combination of hardware and software, isolates, cleans and packages speech while suppressing background noise to a safe level. The award winning technology has been incorporated into both ear plug and ear muff headsets that, whilst retaining situational awareness, enable face to face, mobile/cell phone, short range and two way radio communication in the harshest and noisiest of environments.