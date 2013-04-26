Target® to Sponsor National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s National Police Week Activities

Emmitsburg, MD – The lives of the 10 firefighters who died battling the West, Texas fire and explosion will be remembered during a memorial service on Thursday, April 25 at 2:00 pm, local time. Thousands of fire fighters from around the country will join President Obama and the First Lady to pay respects to the families, friends and co-workers of the fallen.

“We want to be sure everyone within the fire service can participate in this heartfelt tribute to these courageous men and their survivors,” said Chief Ron Siarnicki, executive director of the Foundation. “For that reason, the Foundation’s television partner, Crosscreek Television Productions from Alabama, has volunteered to join the Foundation to provide live coverage of the Memorial Service to TV and internet audiences.”

Live streaming will be available on the Foundation’s website, www.firehero.org/westtexas. (We will send out a separate message to fire service media by Wednesday morning, providing links and embed codes.)

Since last Thursday, the NFFF has been on the ground in Texas, offering assistance and support to the department, families and friends through the Local Assistance State Team (LAST). Because of the large loss of life, the Foundation expects to be here for a lengthy period of time, providing peer counseling, and support in many other ways. To help those efforts, the NFFF has established a national fund to accept monetary donations to assist the survivors and coworkers of the fire and EMS personnel who died in the line of duty. All donated funds will be used to assist the survivors and coworkers to rebuild their lives and support the programs and services they will need.

Checks can be mailed to:

NFFF c/o West, Texas Fire and EMS Fallen Hero Fund

P.O. Drawer 498

Emmitsburg, MD 21727.

Donations also can be made by credit card at www.regonline.com/westtx.