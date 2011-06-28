The IACP and Alcatel-Lucent join forces to recognize exemplary performance in police work

The IACP and Alcatel-Lucent invite you to nominate outstanding officers on your team for consideration as the 2011 Alcatel-Lucent/IACP International Police Officer of the Year Award. Five additional officers will be singled out for honorable mentions.

Nominations are open to officers from any country in the world and may be made for exceptional achievement in any police endeavor, either on-duty or off-duty, including cold cases, community policing, criminal investigation, extraordinary valor, forensic science, policing technology, terrorism prevention, and traffic safety. Nominees may come from virtually any area of law enforcement, from sheriffs’ departments to border and park patrols to standard municipal police agencies.

The time frame for eligibility extends from actions performed between June 11, 2010, and July 29, 2011. Posthumous nominations are not eligible.

The Alcatel-Lucent/IACP International Police Officer of the Year Award symbolizes the highest level of achievement among police officers in the world and highlights the sacrifices made daily by law enforcement officers throughout the world.

The officers will be honored at the 118th Annual IACP Conference in Chicago, Illinois, October 22–26, 2011 . The officer of the year will be recognized at the General Assembly on Tuesday, October 25.

Nominations must be received electronically by midnight EST on Friday, July 29, 2011. For details on the nominations procedure as well as an application, click here.

If you have any questions, please contact Meredith Mays Ward at Mays@TheIACP.org.