Two Way Direct joins FirstNet Dealer Program

Company selected to help public safety entities take advantage of the nationwide FirstNet platform

CARLSBAD, CA. — Two Way Direct has joined the FirstNet Dealer Program. As a FirstNet dealer, Two Way Direct can equip public safety entities with FirstNet, helping first responders communicate more efficiently and effectively during emergencies. This announcement comes with as many as 14,000 firefighters having battled the largest wildfire in the history of California.

Through this relationship, Two Way Direct can help police officers, firefighters, medical technicians, and other emergency personnel who depend on reliable communication to serve the public interest tap into the benefits of FirstNet. As one of a select number of FirstNet dealers, Two Way Direct is able to activate FirstNet service across a number of FirstNet Ready™ and capable devices[AG1] , making critical communications capabilities more accessible to public safety entities working with Two Way Direct.

This will come as a relief to those battling California’s wildfires. 2018 is expected to set records for wildfire devastation. The Mendocino Complex fire, the largest in state history, continues to burn.

FirstNet is the nationwide public safety communications platform dedicated to America’s first responders. Being built with AT&T, in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, FirstNet is bringing public safety a much-needed technology upgrade to help them connect to the critical information they need. Every day. And in every emergency. FirstNet gives public safety the capabilities they need with the affordability they require. And first responders’ access to the important information they need will not be throttled anywhere in the country.

“The FirstNet Dealer Program is a significant step in getting first responders the reliable tools and equipment they need to keep their communities safe,” said Brandon Ocampo, CEO of Two Way Direct. “We’re proud to help accelerate the adoption of FirstNet—putting powerful communications technologies into the hands of the people who can make the best use of them. First responders serving communities of all sizes have our full support.”

FirstNet is currently available to public safety entities nationwide. All 50 states, five U.S. territories, and Washington, D.C. accepted state plans to move forward with building out critical FirstNet infrastructure.

For more about FirstNet communications solutions for first responders, visit https://www.twowaydirect.com/firstnet.

About Two Way Direct

Two Way Direct designs and delivers professional-grade wireless voice and data communication solutions for businesses and government entities. The company provides products including two-way radios, accessories, rugged phones, enhanced push-to-talk (EPTT), land mobile radio (LMR) to Long Term Evolution (LTE) interoperability, trunk-mounted modems, live streaming video surveillance solutions, portable rapid deployment broadband kits, rugged laptops, tablets, license plate readers and much more.

These systems are used by public safety, first responders and emergency medical services, hospitals, schools, utilities and transportation companies.