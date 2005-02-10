USAF Security Adopts Personal Role Radio Kits to Enhance Small Unit Communications

For Immediate Release

Hand signals, whistles and shouting are being replaced with TV Equipment’s (TEA) Personal Role Radio kit in Air Force Security for small unit communications. A USAF Battle-lab study proved using this low cost, commercially available radio could maximize communications. Air Force Security Forces and Civil Engineer personnel lauded the PRR during testing, a large portion of which took place as part of Defender Challenge.

They concluded, for “For Force Protection, the PRR is invaluable to internal team and squad operations. Simple situational awareness is a key combat multiplier in all operations. The ability to see, understand and act first is critical at all levels of the mission..”

PRR provides security because of inherent technology. Although the PRR is not encrypted, its Direct Sequence Spread Spectrum technology makes its signal appear to be just garbled noise to an eavesdropper. The radio has good resistance against interfering signals and provides a Low Probability of Intercept (LPI) and Low Probability of Detection (LPD).



Marines with 3rd Battalion - 4th MarDiv in Iraq use TEA’s Personal Role Radio for urgent medical assistance

PRR has 256 channels and an operating range of 500 meters (rural terrain with transmission through up to three floors in Urban Terrain). The limited range of the PRR also provides a degree of security.

Included in the PRR package is LITE, a single phone, boom arm headset with full peripheral hearing. It has an electret noise cancelling mic with whisper speech - fits under helmets and is NBC compatible because the mic will interface to gas masks.

The product includes the world’s first wireless press to talk switch which users typically mount on the stock of a weapon - this means users can communicate without groping themselves for a press to talk button.

The PRR allows Team Leaders to monitor and operate two radios simultaneously using only the PRR headset. The Team Leader version of PRR has a lead to the 2nd radio and a dual PTT assembly - the 2nd PTT button operates their standard command radio. Users report that this Team Leader - 2 radio option enables the squad leader to use the PRR to communicate with his squad and quickly coordinate his squad’s activities with other squads and command.

