Utah Department of Public Safety Driver License Division Launches First Application for iPad

A First in State Government, Free Driver License Practice Exam to Be Launched with the Release of Apple’s Latest Technology and the New iTunes iPad Specific Store

Salt Lake City (Business Wire) The Utah Department of Public Safety Driver License Division recently announced the release of one of the nation’s first government applications developed specifically for the iPad. The release coincides with the recent launch of both the iPad and the new iTunes iPad-specific store.

The Utah Driver License Practice Exam app is an interactive 15-question practice test designed to aid those preparing to receive a driver’s license in the state of Utah. The application is free and is currently available at the Apple iTunes store. The app is also available for the iPhone.

The iPad app launch is one of many firsts in the nation for Utah’s state government. Utah is one of the first states to release a government application for the highly anticipated iPad, which sold 450,000 units in its debut week. Utah was also the first state to release government applications for the iPhone with Utah.gov mobile, Utah Professional License Lookup, and the Department of Public Safety’s Media Portal.

