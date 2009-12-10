Wisconsin Department of Transportation Chooses EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. for Statewide First Responder Communications System in $13.2 Million Contract

Company to provide statewide interoperable communications system

Irving, TX - EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) announced today that it has received a contract valued at $13.2 million from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The contract calls for the Company to provide its innovative Trunked IP25™ Project 25 compliant infrastructure system for first responders.

“Our Native IP Trunked IP25 infrastructure is a fully distributed network with decentralized call control and voice routing that delivers mission critical quality of service and reliability with lower life costs,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “Trunked IP25 is a switchless end-to-end digital environment. Radio calls are handled independently of a centralized control system. Benefits to the customer include elimination of a single point of failure, reduced capital expenditures, and one of the lowest life-cycle costs in the industry. The system meets the government mandates for narrowband operation as well as for Project 25 compliance.”

Added Carl Guse, WISCOM Project Manager for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, “Our mission is to build an interoperable communications system that will serve all public safety agencies in Wisconsin. This 80 site statewide system will provide coverage throughout the 65,000 square miles of the State of Wisconsin. The IP25 system will enable our first responders to maintain communications while roaming throughout the state.”

Jalbert noted, “We have invested significant resources into our systems infrastructure which has resulted in unique technology applications such as our award-winning StarGate™ Dispatch Console, and cost effective wide area networking approach for our customers. We are pleased to note that contract awards like this one, which are integral to our long term strategic growth, further validate the direction we have taken in the systems market.” The company’s award-winning ES Series of Project 25 compliant radios are also included in this contract, Jalbert added.

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names and are Made in America. For more information, visit www.EFJohnsonTechnologies.com.