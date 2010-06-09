Wright Line Features Latest High Performance Command & Control Console at NENA 2010

Verihealth Selects New Console for Mission Critical CommunicationsCenter

Wright Line’s New, Free-Standing, Command/Control Console

Worcester, MA - Wright Line, leading global outfitter for technology-driven environments, today announced that it will feature its advanced, free-standing high performance Profile® command and control console at the National Emergency Number Association (NENA) Conference. Wright Line also announced that the console design, recently installed at Verihealth, a 24/7 ambulance dispatch service serving northern California, will be the highlight of its trade show booth (#720).

Wright Line’s new high-performance Profile workstation features an independent work surface lift with three times the amount of usable workspace, integrated technology management accessories and a new free-standing design. The Wright Line Profile console line is well-known for its ease of integration, modularity, scalability, durability, and ergonomic features.

“As the technology in our command center advances, we realize that the ergonomics and functionality of our consoles - the place where our team and the technology meet-have to advance, also,” said Gary A. Tennyson Founder, Verihealth Inc. “Our dispatch center is the showpiece of our new facility and by using Profile we didn’t have to make any tradeoffs between aesthetics and performance. It was a collaborative design process that resulted in exactly what we envisioned for the center.”

Traditionally the selection of C4 command/control consoles has occurred late in the planning cycle and has often been an off-the-shelf product. Wright Line saw the need for a more advanced, customized approach. In addition to incorporating its own trend setting features into its new products, Wright Line encourages client collaboration for customized product versions, such as those from Verihealth, and incorporates this feedback into the final product.

“As technology transition expands its reach within C4 operations, the challenge of achieving a balanced integration of people, technology, workspace and workflow becomes increasingly difficult,” said Brad Lynch, the leader of Wright Line’s Technical Environments Business Unit. “Understanding these four dimensions of high performance console design provides the necessary freedom to deliver a solution that increases employee productivity and morale while lowering the total cost of ownership in the mission-critical environment.”

To learn more about how Wright Line integratesergonomic comfort with technology necessity visit the company’s NENA Booth # 720 contact Wright Line at info@wrightline.com or 800.225.7348.

The NENA 2010 conference is being held in Indianapolis, June 5-10.

About Wright Line

Wright Line is a leading, global outfitter for data centers and additional technology-driven environments. Incorporating expertise in airflow management solutions, modular design, ergonomics and green standards to workplace solutions, Wright Line helps customers conserve capital, meet evolving business goals, address sustainable energy needs and adhere to technology requirements. The company is headquartered in Worcester, MA, and is a member of AFCOM, BICSI, The Green Grid, The 9-1-1 Industry Alliance and the US Green Building Council. For more information, visit www.wrightline.com or contact Wright Line at info@wrightline.com or 800.225.7348.

About Verihealth, Inc.

Verihealth, Inc. is a Sonoma County based, patient focused and community centered healthcare organization providing all levels of ground ambulance service; education and training for healthcare workers and community members. Along with Verihealth, Inc. the Verihealth Foundation provides assistance to local charitable organizations. Verihealth is an active member of the California Ambulance Association, was founded in 2000 and is privately owned and operated.