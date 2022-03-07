REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
The dollars are in the details: How to make your case to win grant funding (infographic)

Download this free guide for tips to help you and your department craft a successful grant application

March 07, 2022 04:49 PM • 
Police1 Staff
Photo/Getty Images

Grant funding is a great way to help supplement your organization’s budget, but it’s important to make a compelling case when you apply. Download this free guide to learn how.

Budgets are tight all around, and law enforcement agencies simply can’t rely on tax revenue alone to fund equipment, operational and programmatic needs.

Grant funding is a great way to help supplement your department’s budget, but it’s important to make a compelling case when you apply so that reviewers understand both your challenges and the positive difference the requested funding will make.

Fill out the form below to download this free guide, featuring examples drawn from real public safety narratives, for important tips and best practices to help you prepare a successful grant application.

Police1 Staff comprises experienced writers, editors, and law enforcement professionals dedicated to delivering trusted, timely, and actionable information and resources for public safety. As the leading source for law enforcement news, resources, and training, Police1 is committed to supporting officers with expert advice, industry updates, and career development tools. From breaking news to in-depth analysis of critical topics, Police1 Staff provides the knowledge and insights you need to stay informed and ahead in the field of policing.

