Klein Electronic Introduces the BlackBox+ Professional 2-Way Radio

Klein Electronics, Inc. has introduced the New and Improved Blackbox+ Series™ Professional 2-Way Radio. This palm size, compact design with all metal chassis makes it great for Security, Public Safety and more. Now with louder sound and noise cancellation. Features: UHF/VHF, 16 channels with scan, priority scan, IP54 water resistant, 2-Tone Encode/Decode, VOX (software enabled), Voice Enunciation for each channel and a Lithium Ion battery.

About Klein Electronics, Inc.

Since 1991, Klein Electronics has been the Leader and Innovator in the field of audio accessories for two-way radios and Sprint/Nextel Phones including wireless phone headsets and cellular phone headsets. We are certified as a Small business, Disabled Veteran Owned Enterprise.

Our focus is to work deligently for our clients, which range from OEM, Distributors, Military and Public Safety, Retail Chain stores and the consumer direct. Feel comfortable purchasing or simply browsing our wireless phone headset and two-way radio product line, knowing that all of our goods are backed by friendly service and personal attention.