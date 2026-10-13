How managed services fill the public safety technology gap

Content provided by Octave

By Ben Ernst

Public safety answering points (PSAPs) have always operated at the intersection of people, process and technology. Today, however, that technology environment is becoming increasingly complex.

As agencies implement Next Generation 911 (NG911), strengthen cybersecurity, support remote and mobile operations and maintain interconnected systems, many communications centers face a growing challenge: they do not have enough technical staff to support it all.

While staffing shortages among telecommunicators and dispatchers often receive the most attention, a parallel shortage is developing behind the scenes. Finding and retaining IT professionals with expertise in public safety communications, networking, cybersecurity and cloud technologies is becoming increasingly difficult, especially for agencies operating with limited budgets.

As a result, many agencies are turning to managed services to bridge the technology gap while ensuring mission-critical systems remain secure, resilient and available around the clock.

The growing complexity of public safety technology

Today’s 911 environment looks very different than it did a decade ago.

The shift to NG911 is introducing new requirements for IP-based networks, GIS data management, multimedia communications, interoperability and enhanced redundancy. At the same time, agencies must continue maintaining computer-aided dispatch (CAD) systems, radio infrastructure, call handling platforms, recording solutions and cybersecurity programs. Each of these systems requires specialized expertise, ongoing monitoring and regular maintenance.

Unlike traditional business environments, public safety technology operates under a much higher standard. A temporary outage in a private-sector organization may be inconvenient. An outage in a communications center can delay emergency response and potentially affect public and responder safety.

Technology demands continue to increase, but staffing levels often do not keep pace. For many agencies, the challenge is no longer simply acquiring technology. It is finding the resources needed to manage and support it effectively over the long term.

Why hiring alone is not enough

When agencies face operational challenges, the obvious solution is often to hire more personnel. Unfortunately, public safety technology positions can be difficult to fill.

Qualified professionals who understand both enterprise IT and public safety operations are in high demand. Agencies frequently compete against private-sector employers that offer higher salaries, larger technology teams and greater workplace flexibility. Even when agencies successfully recruit specialized personnel, retaining them can be difficult.

This creates another risk: dependence on a small number of individuals with critical institutional knowledge. If those employees retire, change jobs or are unavailable during a major incident, agencies can find themselves without the expertise necessary to support essential systems.

As a result, many agency leaders are shifting the conversation from “How do we hire more people?” to “How do we ensure continuous expertise and support regardless of staffing changes?”

The value of around-the-clock support

Managed services provide access to dedicated technical expertise without requiring agencies to build large internal teams. Rather than relying on a handful of employees, agencies gain access to specialists across multiple disciplines, including networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and public safety technology operations.

The benefits extend beyond filling vacancies.

Public safety operates 24 hours a day, and technology issues rarely occur only during business hours. Managed services can provide continuous monitoring and response capabilities that many agencies would struggle to maintain internally. The value of this support becomes especially clear during major technology initiatives.

Arlington County, Virginia, adopted a managed services model as part of its transition from a legacy CAD environment to a cloud-based platform. The county embedded a dedicated managed services professional into daily operations to provide technical expertise during implementation and ongoing support afterward.

According to ECC Director Jacob Saur, the dedicated resource integrated into daily operations and provided confidence that expert assistance would be available whenever needed.

“We felt that the managed services was just a no brainer for us,” said Saur. “[Our resident systems administrator] integrates with us like he’s one of our employees.”

Expanded expertise with predictable costs

Few agencies have the budget to employ specialists in every technology discipline. Yet modern communications centers increasingly require expertise in areas ranging from cybersecurity and cloud computing to systems integration and modernization planning.

Managed service providers can offer broader technical capabilities than many agencies can develop internally. It can also help agencies move away from unpredictable break-fix spending. Instead of reacting to emergencies and unexpected failures, agencies can adopt a more proactive approach to technology management.

The benefits extend beyond technical maintenance. Heather McGaffin, director of Washington, D.C.'s Office of Unified Communications, has highlighted the role managed services play in ensuring system stability and continuous improvement, enabling agency personnel to serve first responders and the public.

“As the 911 center for the nation’s capital, our operations demand technology that is dependable, advanced and available without exception,” McGaffin said. Managed services “provides the expertise needed to ensure system stability and continuous improvement, enabling us to remain focused on our core mission — safeguarding the city and the professionals who serve it.”

Looking ahead

The future of 911 will depend as much on technology as it does on people. As communications centers continue adopting cloud-based, data-driven and highly connected technologies, the demand for specialized technical expertise will continue to grow. At the same time, staffing challenges are unlikely to disappear.

For many agencies, managed services are no longer simply an IT procurement option. They are becoming a critical operational strategy.

Ben Ernst is vice president, public safety, for Octave.

Download the free Managed Services for Public Safety e-book to read customer stories from Arlington County, Washington, D.C. and other agencies using managed services to support mission-critical technology: https://go.octave.com/l/71752/2026-09-29/d4pvjn