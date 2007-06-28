Kelty Introduces Three new Functional, Field-Ready Military Packs Designed for Use by the Special Ops Community

BOULDER, CO. — Building on a line of packs and bags engineered specifically for use by the United States Armed Forces, Kelty is proud to introduce three new field-ready packs -the Raven, Falcon, and Eagle- to their growing military offering.

Since first designing a pair of backpacks for the military in 2000, Kelty’s line of military packs and bags has grown to include 16 individual pieces, all designed with a focus on durability and features well suited to the diverse and often extreme needs of the Special Operations community.

“Since we began producing our line of tactical packs, Kelty has become established as a credible manufacturer of military backpacks and bags,” said Kenny Ballard, president of Kelty. “With regular input and guidance from the special operations community, Kelty continues to interact, develop and produce packs to meet the needs of a demanding segment of end users.”

Designed in conjunction with select members of the US military, Kelty’s new Raven, Falcon, and Eagle backpacks are designed to perform to the rigorous standards of today’s modern military. All three packs feature integrated rain/sand covers, adjustable suspension, hydration system compatibility, and extensive organizational features.

The square-topped Raven 2500 is a dedicated communications pack designed specifically to fit the Harris 117 (and similarly sized satellite radios), a variety of antennas, and enough gear for a day in the field. The Kelty Radio Holder and Battery Holder are included and can be removed for added pack versatility. The Raven is available in Desert Tan, Coyote Brown, and Black. MSRP for this 2500 cubic inch pack is $250.

Designed with an emphasis on versatility, the Falcon 2850 features a removable lid that converts to a separate bag that can be worn as a fanny pack or clipped to the shoulder straps for easy front-side access. With ample storage for two to three days in the field and built-in Kelty Radio and Battery Holder compatibility, the Falcon is an ideal pack for longer patrols. Available in Desert Tan and Coyote Brown. MSRP is $300.

The large volume Eagle 7850 is a burly, cold weather pack ideal for extended, multi-day missions. Complete with a built-in sleeping bag compartment and a removable lid that can be worn as a fanny pack or clipped to shoulder straps for easy front-side access, the Eagle’s modular design allows it to break down and accommodate smaller loads for shorter trips. Like the Raven and Falcon, the Eagle is Kelty Radio and Battery Holder compatible. MSRP is $400.

KELTY is based in Boulder, Colorado, and uses the natural backdrop of the Rocky Mountains to test, create and continually innovate within their diverse outdoor product families of Apex, Backcountry, Trail, Basecamp and KIDS gear. Kelty combines the best in new technology with a healthy dose of common sense to create exceptionally made, affordably priced outdoor products. For more information on Kelty, please go to www.kelty.com, or call 800.423.2320.

