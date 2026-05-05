Streamlight launches portable scene light III with 10,000-lumen output and a modular design

PRESS RELEASE

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting, has launched the Portable Scene Light III (PSL III), a high-output, waterproof lighting system delivering up to 10,000 lumens for fire, emergency response, military, industrial, and outdoor applications. The new system debuted at FDIC International in Indianapolis, IN.

The PSL III delivers powerful, adaptable performance featuring 12 LEDs with wide-pattern reflectors, providing uniform scene illumination and three output levels to match the task. On High, it provides 10,000 lumens and 121,000 candela for maximum scene illumination with a 2-hour run time. Medium offers 5,000 lumens and 61,000 candela for balanced output and extended 4-hour operation, while Low delivers 2,500 lumens and 38,000 candela with up to 8 hours of run time for longer-duration use.

Designed for flexibility in the field, the PSL III features a 5-in-1 modular design that can be used with or without the included tripod. The system is equipped with swappable lithium-ion batteries, along with AC and DC power options for extended operation. A quick-mount system and a single-button tripod release enables fast setup. The 360° rotating, 180° pivoting light head allows for precise positioning exactly where illumination is needed. Even when mounted on the tripod, the light remains fully rotatable, offering added flexibility to adjust the angle without repositioning on the base. An available wireless remote provides full control from up to 75 feet away and can be paired with multiple lights for synchronized operation.

A key enhancement to Streamlight’s Portable Scene Light family is the PSL III’s tripod system, which is engineered for enhanced stability, storage, and field versatility. The tripod extends up to 92 inches and features reversible feet, including spiked ends for secure placement on uneven or soft terrain and flat feet for hard surfaces. The tripod is wind-resistant up to 40 mph. Integrated battery management includes two cradles to keep backup power readily accessible. The lightweight design and built-in carry handle support easy transport and rapid deployment.

“Whether on the fireground, emergency scenes or complex worksites, reliable lighting is critical for safety, visibility, and operational efficiency,” said Michael F. Dineen, Streamlight President. “The Portable Scene Light III delivers high-lumen output, rapid deployment, and flexible power options to support crews in dynamic, low-light environments.”

The PSL III is IPX7-rated (waterproof to 1 meter for 30 minutes) with the battery installed and IPX4-rated without the battery installed. It features glove-friendly controls and a rugged, impact-resistant thermoplastic housing intended for indoor or outdoor use.

The light head measures 7.5 inches long, 7 inches wide, and 9 inches high and weighs 7.5 lbs. with included battery. The tripod collapses to 37.7 inches for transport and extends up to 92 inches with spiked feet or 88 inches with flat feet. It weighs 13.3 lbs and comes equipped with an integrated carry handle for easy transportation. The total weight of the light and tripod when mounted is 23.5 lbs.

The Portable Scene Light III system has an MSRP of $1,759 and the Portable Scene Light III - Light only has an MSRP of $1,014. Both are backed by Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

For more information, visit www.streamlight.com.

About Streamlight

For more than 50 years, Streamlight, Inc., based in Eagleville, PA, has designed, manufactured and marketed high-quality, durable flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Today the company offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488 or visit streamlight.com.