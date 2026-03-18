Streamlight names 144th Marketing Group law enforcement sales rep agency of the year

PRESS RELEASE

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance flashlights, announced that the 144th Marketing Group LLC has received the company’s 2025 Sales Rep Agency of the Year Award for the Law Enforcement market. The award was presented at SHOT Show, held in January 2026 in Las Vegas.

144th Marketing Group is a manufacturers’ representative agency specializing in public safety equipment. Based in Peachtree City, GA, the company received the award in recognition for outstanding sales achievement in its Southeast territories.

“The 144th Marketing Group’s exceptional sales performance in 2025 played a key role in Streamlight’s success in the law enforcement market, a strategically important market for us,” said Streamlight President Michael F. Dineen. “We congratulate them on their sales accomplishments and look forward to their continuing contributions to our sales efforts in the future.”

For more information, please visit 144th Marketing Group.

About Streamlight

For more than 50 years, Streamlight, Inc., based in Eagleville, PA, has designed, manufactured and marketed high-quality, durable flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Today the company offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488 or visit streamlight.com.