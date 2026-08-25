Team Wendy Announces Title Sponsorship of the Jorge Pastore Foundation

PRESS RELEASE

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Team Wendy , a leading provider of protective head systems for law enforcement, military and search-and-rescue communities, announced a new three-year title sponsorship with the Jorge Pastore Foundation , a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the lives and careers of first responders through essential training, education and support.

The sponsorship will advance Foundation-led events, skill-building programs and grants that expand access to high-quality, mission-focused development for public safety professionals.

Legacy in Action

The Jorge Pastore Foundation (the Foundation) was created to honor the memory and sacrifice of Austin Police Officer Jorge “George” Pastore, whose watch ended in 2023 during a SWAT hostage rescue. A former firefighter and paramedic before joining the Austin Police Department, Pastore was known for his commitment to training, service and motivating those around him to become better every day.

“This partnership honors a life defined by courage and discipline by investing in those who continue that work,” said Sara Jonas, Director of Global Marketing, Team Wendy. “We are proud to stand with the Foundation as it expands access to the resources that help first responders stay ready for what comes next.”

A Shared Mission

Since its creation in 2024, the Jorge Pastore Foundation has impacted more than 50 agencies, helped train more than 1,500 officers and awarded more than $125,000 in grants. Its programs are designed to make critical instruction and practical support more accessible to law enforcement, veterans and military members, often at little to no cost to participants.

The partnership builds on Team Wendy’s ongoing engagement with the Foundation and its focus on education-led conversations around protective equipment, operational readiness and the decisions agencies face when evaluating gear. Team Wendy will also lend support to the Foundation’s annual events, including the JPF Legacy Match, Community First Critical Incident Response Trainings and the Humble Warrior Games.

“Jorge pushed people to prepare, to keep improving and to take care of one another,” said Kim Pastore, Founder and President of the Jorge Pastore Foundation. “Through this work, we are helping more professionals access the connections and opportunities that can make a real difference.”

With more than 2,000 annual attendees engaged through events and initiatives, the Foundation continues to grow its reach through strategic collaborations with partners like Team Wendy, extending programs built to honor service through action.

“Team Wendy helps us bring that support to more people,” added Pastore. “Everything we build is guided by the same standard Jorge had: care deeply and keep showing up for the person beside you.”

To learn more about Officer Pastore, the Foundation and its mission, visit jpastorefoundation.com .

About Team Wendy

Team Wendy, part of the Avon Technologies PLC group of brands, provides exceptional head protection systems designed from the inside out for those who risk their lives every day. Founded in 1997, our Cleveland-based company places a strong focus on the prevention of traumatic brain injury (TBI) in honor of the company’s namesake, Wendy Moore, who died tragically from a TBI following a ski accident.