Team Wendy App Creates New Digital Hub for Helmet Owners

PRESS RELEASE

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Team Wendy, a leading provider of protective head systems for law enforcement, military and search-and-rescue communities, announced the launch of the Team Wendy Community App, a mobile platform designed to help public safety and tactical professionals access resources, register warranties and stay connected with Team Wendy after purchase.

For helmet owners, the new app creates a simpler path to the information and tools that matter most: sizing guidance before selection, reviews and comments that supports election, and warranty registration for convenient record keeping. It also gives the Team Wendy community a more direct way to receive updates and build stronger engagement with the company and those who rely on its products.

“We wanted the app to do more than house information,” said Sara Jonas, Director of Global Marketing, Team Wendy. “It should make it easier for our community to come together, to find what they need and learn how to get more from their equipment over time. We see it becoming part of the ownership experience.”



A central feature of the app is warranty registration , creating a simpler process to save and organize important details. The platform can then deliver timely reminders and replacement part information from Team Wendy.

, creating a simpler process to save and organize important details. The platform can then deliver timely reminders and replacement part information from Team Wendy. The app also features a virtual head-sizing tool that uses facial measurements to estimate helmet size. While not a substitute for hands-on fitting or official Team Wendy guidance, it offers a useful starting point for evaluating fit.

that uses facial measurements to estimate helmet size. While not a substitute for hands-on fitting or official Team Wendy guidance, it offers a useful starting point for evaluating fit. In addition, the app supports ongoing engagement through a community discussion board, while helping Team Wendy deliver relevant content, education, and location-based notifications in a more targeted way.

“A helmet is not a one-time interaction,” said Jonas. “Our new app was designed to strengthen the connection between Team Wendy and helmet owners as their needs change, and it gives them a place to share with others who have similar questions, experiences and priorities around their gear.”

The Team Wendy Community App launched earlier this month. As customers begin using the platform, Team Wendy will continue to evaluate feedback as it expands the most valuable features.

For more information about mission-ready protection, head to TeamWendy.com .

About Team Wendy

Team Wendy, part of the Avon Technologies PLC group of brands, provides exceptional head protection systems designed from the inside out for those who risk their lives every day. Founded in 1997, our Cleveland-based company places a strong focus on the prevention of traumatic brain injury (TBI) in honor of the company’s namesake, Wendy Moore, who died tragically from a TBI following a ski accident.

As a leading supplier of helmet systems for military, law enforcement, search and rescue, and adventure sports, Team Wendy is steadfast in our dedication to the pursuit of improving head protection research, design and development, bringing more choice, better technology and reliable customer service to the industry.