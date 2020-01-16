Alien gear holsters announces rapid force duty holsters for law enforcement

Post Falls, ID - Alien Gear Holsters is proud to announce the Rapid Force Duty Holster, a new standard for law enforcement and military, built for a fast, intuitive draw, security and durability.

The Rapid Force Duty Holster was designed with direct input from active and retired law enforcement officers and military veterans, to address what real users knew was lacking in conventional police holsters.

Alien Gear Holsters spent over two years on research and development to create a new duty holster design, allowing for a faster, more natural draw stroke without compromising security, plus a configurable layout allowing for use with or without a weapon-mounted light, and with or without a red dot optic.

The centerpiece of the Rapid Force Duty Holster is the Gross Motor Response control unit, an active retention suite including an ejection port lock and locking backstrap. Along with adjustable passive retention, the Rapid Force provides full Level III retention, with Level II configurations also available.

Both belt slide and paddle attachments are available for the holster, as well as a quick-disconnect belt attachment system, allowing the user to quickly mount their holster to a variety of carry positions, including MOLLE and drop leg (coming soon).

The holster can be ordered individually or in bulk, with fast lead times. The holster comes with a 30-day return policy and 1-year warranty against defects in manufacturing. For more information, visit: https://aliengearholsters.com/duty-holsters.

