HallMark Cutlery™ presents their Bad Blood™ dual custom collaboration with Sean Kendrick and David Mosier.

Kodak, TN — HallMark Cutlery is eager to announce their dual custom collaboration with Sean Kendrick and David Mosier. The premier knife makers join forces on a joint project, Yokai (BB0122KM). Yokai is the second collaboration between Kendrick & Mosier. Yokai is the first factory production model of a double custom collaboration project. Yokai features a 4” modified tanto blade and is 5-1/2” closed length. The handle is a coyote brown, textured G10, designed for extra grip and traction. The ergonomics of the handle really lock in your hand. The extended flipper trigger adds an ease of access and easy firing.

“David and I like working together; we bring out the best in each other. It’s a fun experience to work beside one of my best friends. It is always a positive experience to create an awesome product, that is uniquely each of our styles,” says Kendrick.

Mosier states “I met Sean a few years back at the Blade show and we hit it off from the start. Our ideas on what make a great knife seem to match up every time, and when we work together in his shop, or mine, there is an amazing cohesiveness. I consider Sean one of my best friends.” Estimated MSRP is $69.99. Delivery for the Yokai is expected June 2013

.

HallMark Cutlery may be a new name to the marketplace, but it represents the Hall family’s more than thirty years of domestic and international experience in cutlery design, manufacturing, sourcing, distribution, licensing and marketing. Focused on quality products, value pricing and excellent customer service, HallMark is extremely proud and excited to present their latest editions, new product lines and services…

Bad Blood ™ - Affordable tactical line that includes strategic retail price points. The line also features collaborations with custom knife makers, Sean Kendrick, whose designs are simple, yet exceptional cutlery pieces and David Mosier, functional designs for hard use.

• Robert Klaas™ - Old world quality and craftsmanship since 1834. Handsome, distinctive, traditional knives—hand finished with attention to every detail.

• Chief Brand Cutlery - Traditional pocketknives offering quality and value—specifically designed to meet price points.

• HallMark™ Brand Cutlery – Premium quality knives and accessory products.

• Super™ - Full line of premium, cutlery care products for key add-on sales.

• Stocking Distributor of Lansky Sharpeners® – The world’s most recognized and respected name in sharpening products. The pioneer in effective, simple and safe sharpening solutions for cutlery and edged tools—Lansky offers a wide variety of diamond, alumina ceramic and tungsten carbide sharpeners, as well as many types of honing stones.

• Laser Marking - As a full service cutlery distributor, HallMark also offers state of the art laser marking capabilities. We invite you to contact our creative team to work with you to design distinctive and functional items.

About Sean Kendrick - Sean has been crafting knives, professionally since 1998, but knives have been a passion since he was a child. Craft and design come naturally to the self-taught Kendrick, his mother is a talented artist and father is a master electrician, plumber and mechanic; his great-grandfather was a blacksmith. Sean is also a member of the elite Usual Suspects Network. Kendrick was recently awarded the “Best Tactical Knife” at the 2010 Spirit of Steel Show (Knoxville, TN) for his fixed blade “Partisan Hybrid”. The fixed blade version of the Spiraling Demise, was awarded the “Best Tactical / Fighting Knife” at the 2004 Greater Ohio Valley Knife Show.

About David Mosier – David has been making knives since 1996, first as a long time collector, and then growing his passion into a full time career. He is self- taught, learning from books and through trial and error. He began reverse engineering his own collections to see how the internal parts fit together. Mosier’s unique designs stem from his previous military experience and carry his personal style. His knives are made for hard, daily use. Recently, David has focused on designing flippers and tactical knives. His goal is make a good knife that is appreciated. David has also collaborated with Boker on the Trigonaut fixed blade.

For More information Contact:

Jessica Hall

PO Box 220 l Kodak, TN 37764

P: (866) 583.3912 l F: (901) 405-0948

E-mail: jessica@hallmarkcutlery.com

http://www.hallmarkcutlery.com/site/home.aspx