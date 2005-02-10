REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Benchmade Announces the 520 Presidio Pardue Knife

February 10, 2005 06:13 PM

Benchmade 520 Presidio Benchmade introduces the 520 Presidio Pardue, another ultimate in functional synergy. Single-hand ambidextrous, Manual AXIS open function. It?s an unbeatable duplicate of the Benchmade automatic Model 5000 Auto AXIS™, but in a Manual version. Secure grip is had with a unique two-directional tread machined into the aluminum handle scales. Movable steel carry-clip clips in for action when you need it. Your world demands performance at a moment’s notice, and the 520 continues to deliver full on!

Features:

  • Blade Length: 3.42"
  • Blade Thickness: 0.129"
  • Blade Material: 154CM
  • Blade Hardness: 58-60
  • Blade Style: Drop-Point
  • Weight: 5.62oz.
  • Clip: Reversible Black Stainless Steel
  • Lock Mechanism: AXIS™
  • Overall Length: 8.25"
  • Closed Length: 4.87"
  • Sheath Material: Sold Separately
  • Class: Black

