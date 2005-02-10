Benchmade Announces the 520 Presidio Pardue Knife

Benchmade introduces the 520 Presidio Pardue, another ultimate in functional synergy. Single-hand ambidextrous, Manual AXIS open function. It?s an unbeatable duplicate of the Benchmade automatic Model 5000 Auto AXIS™, but in a Manual version. Secure grip is had with a unique two-directional tread machined into the aluminum handle scales. Movable steel carry-clip clips in for action when you need it. Your world demands performance at a moment’s notice, and the 520 continues to deliver full on!

Features:



Blade Length: 3.42"

Blade Thickness: 0.129"

Blade Material: 154CM

Blade Hardness: 58-60

Blade Style: Drop-Point

Weight: 5.62oz.

Clip: Reversible Black Stainless Steel

Lock Mechanism: AXIS™

Overall Length: 8.25"

Closed Length: 4.87"

Sheath Material: Sold Separately