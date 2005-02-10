Benchmade Announces the 520 Presidio Pardue Knife
Benchmade introduces the 520 Presidio Pardue, another ultimate in functional synergy. Single-hand ambidextrous, Manual AXIS open function. It?s an unbeatable duplicate of the Benchmade automatic Model 5000 Auto AXIS™, but in a Manual version. Secure grip is had with a unique two-directional tread machined into the aluminum handle scales. Movable steel carry-clip clips in for action when you need it. Your world demands performance at a moment’s notice, and the 520 continues to deliver full on!
Features:
