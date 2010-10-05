FOBUS Holsters Announces the Pink Ruger LCP Holster for support to Breast Cancer Awareness

FOBUS Holsters is pleased to announce that one of its newest fits, the KT2G, is now available in pink to support Breast Cancer Awareness. All proceeds will go to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. The National Breast Cancer Foundation is committed to spreading knowledge and fostering hope in the fight against breast cancer. This Commemorative PINK KT2G holster has a limited quantity and was produced to help raise Breast Cancer Awareness.

The Fobus Evolution holster utilizes the proven Fobus passive retention system that secures the pistol while allowing instant presentation, without the need to disengage mechanical securing devices. Evolution Series upgrades such as an adjustable retention screw, one-piece holster body construction, steel-reinforced rivet attachment system and a protective sight channel have been incorporated.