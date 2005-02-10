Kershaw’s Classic Military Boot Knife Features New Multi-Carry Sheath

WILSONVILLE - Kershaw’s Military Boot Knife (Model 4351) has been a favorite for years. In fact, it’s still on many collectors’ hot lists. And now with its new multi-carry sheath, it will be hotter than ever.

The Boot Knife’s simplicity and elegance are one key to its timeless success. The one-piece knife is drop-forged from 1.4116 German stainless steel. The flat-ground blade has a distal taper and a partial false edge on top-in addition to its “shaving sharp” business edge.

The knife’s simple shape enables it to handle well and move quickly, making it ideal for personal carrying and utility. It features a 4 1/2-in. blade and a 9-in. overall length. The finish is bead-blasted, matte gray, and non-reflective. Steel riveted POM scales provide an excellent grip, while the handle design and net-finish allows it to lend itself well to a variety of grip styles.

Kershaw’s new multi-carry sheath expands the Military Boot Knife’s utility. The quick-release sheath features a slim design for multiple carrying options, including under the coat. It also carries well on the belt or strapped to a leg or arm.

The combination of this classic knife with Kershaw’s new, multi-carry sheath should have even more customers putting the Military Boot Knife on their own personal “hot lists.” Manufacturer’s suggested list price is $59.95.

The Boot Knife is built for performance and backed by the manufacturing quality knife users have come to expect from Kershaw. With its worldwide reputation for quality and innovation, the company prides itself on using the highest quality materials and state-of-the-art techniques to produce knives and other cutting tools that are prized throughout the world.

A free, full-color product catalog may be obtained by writing to:

Kershaw Knives

25300 SW Parkway Avenue

Wilsonville, Oregon 97070

or visit www.kershawknives.com