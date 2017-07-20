Phil Scheible, President of Goldbelt Wolf, joins NAPED Board of Directors

NEW BERN, N.C. — The National Association of Police Equipment Distributors (NAPED) General Members have elected Phil Scheible, president of Goldbelt Wolf (GBW), to serve on the board of directors. Scheible fills the vacancy left by former director Andy Dennhardt of Uniform Den who stepped down this past June. Dennhardt will continue to serve NAPED and the BOD as the anti-trust officer.

“Goldbelt Wolf is one of our newest general members and as the representative, Phil brings a tremendous amount of law enforcement and military sales experience to our association,” Tim Brown, President of NAPED and President of GT Distributors commented.

“I am honored to be considered and elected as the newest director for this prestigious association,” Phil Scheible added. “Even in this fast-paced world where business moves at the speed of light, NAPED’s fundamental philosophy of providing membership with multiple opportunities to network and grow their businesses will never be outdated and will better serve our customers.”

Scheible began his career in law enforcement and military sales at US Cavalry in 1977 and worked his way through various positions, including Vice President of Government and International Sales where he remained until 1997. Scheible then served an 18-year career at GALLS as the Director of Federal, Military and International Division. In 2014, he left GALLS to become the Vice-President of Business Development for Tactical and Survival Specialties in Harrisonburg, Virginia, which eventually led to his current position as President of Goldbelt Wolf. He and his wife currently reside in Alexandria, Virginia.

Goldbelt Wolf LLC is an 8(a) Alaska Native Corporation (ANC). GBW is recognized globally for providing tactical products and service solutions to government agencies, international organizations and commercial customers worldwide. Since their inception, Goldbelt Wolf is focused on sustaining their heritage and providing a customized solution to the Law Enforcement customer. The products Goldbelt Wolf provides range from tactical vehicles, ballistics, ammunition, weapons and clothing. They focus on remaining flexible and responsive to their customer’s ever-changing mission. Goldbelt Wolf is a subsidiary of Goldbelt, Inc., which represents 22 companies and 3,400 Tlingit and Haida Indian shareholders of Southeast Alaska.

