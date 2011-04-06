Streamlight Breaks New Ground with Portable Knucklehead®

Versatile Cordless Drop Light Rotates 360 Degrees; Ideal for Auto Mechanics



Eagleville, PA — Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance flashlights, announced it introduced the Knucklehead®, a revolutionary new LED work light that is designed to put light where it is needed. With an innovative 360-degree rotating head, a powerful magnet and retractable hook, the lightweight Knucklehead gives technicians a variety of ways to target bright white light wherever it is needed during auto inspection and repair.

“The Knucklehead gives auto mechanics what they need most — a versatile light that can be used both cordless and hands-free in any situation, and which provides an smooth flood light pattern that is ideal for close-up work,” said Streamlight President and Chief Operating Officer Ray Sharrah. “Its stowable hook allows the light to be hung upright or inverted under the hood, while the super strong magnet permits the light to be attached to most contoured steel surfaces.

Available in both rechargeable and alkaline battery C4 LED models, the Knucklehead’s engineered optics feature dual parabolic reflectors within a larger textured reflector, optimizing light on target with an overall smooth flood pattern. Microprocessor-controlled technology provides multiple modes of operation, including high and low intensity, emergency flash and a long-running moonlight mode. On the high setting, the Knucklehead delivers 1,150 candela peak beam intensity and 200 lumens measured system output, with a runtime of 3.5 hours. On the low setting, the light provides 63 lumens and a runtime of 16 hours, and will run continuously for 20 days in moonlight mode and for eight hours on the flash setting. The two C4 power LEDs are impervious to shock, and each feature a 50,000 hour lifetime.

The light’s articulating head can rotate a full 360 degrees, and pivot up and down 210 degrees, offering an unparalleled ability to direct light wherever it is needed. The Knucklehead features an integrated, guide-way mounted storable hook for easy placement and a removable magnet with a 135-pound pull strength and a replaceable rubber boot.

The rechargeable version of the Knucklehead operates on a nickel-cadmium 4.8 volt, 4 cell sub-C battery that can be recharged up to 1,000 times, and comes with an optional four “AA” alkaline battery carrier, providing a fast and readily available secondary power source when needed between charges. It is available with steady, fast and PiggyBack® chargers designed for use with AC or DC power sources.

The light also is available in an alkaline battery model, which uses four “AA” batteries.

Manufactured from high-impact, super-tough nylon polymer that is both chemical and corrosion resistant, the Knucklehead offers exceptional durability. It weighs 23.1 ounces in the rechargeable model, and 18.3 ounces in the alkaline model, and measures 9.2 inches high. The light features a long-lasting sonic-welded push-button switch and a rubber dome push-button actuator that can be easily operated even when wearing heavy gloves.

The Knucklehead features an unbreakable polycarbonate lens with silicone anti-scratch coating set in a heavy-duty bezel. The lens and all other openings are O-ringed sealed, and are IPX4 rated for water-resistant operation. The light is also impact-resistance tested to two meters.

Available in either black or yellow, the Knucklehead retails for $245.00 — $335.00 in the various rechargeable models, and $139.00 in the alkaline version. Both models come with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

Headquartered in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-performance lighting equipment for professional automotive, fire fighting, law enforcement, military, industrial and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call (800) 523-7488 or visit www.streamlight.com.