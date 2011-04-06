Streamlight Introduces Blue Nano Light

Streamlight to Donate $1 to Concerns for Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) for Each Blue Nano Light Sold

Eagleville, PA — Streamlight® Inc. a leading provider of high-performance flashlights for the law enforcement market, announced it has introduced the key-chain Blue Nano Light® to commemorate Concerns for Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.), Inc., a national organization that supports surviving family and co-workers of fallen officers. Streamlight will donate $1 to C.O.P.S. for each Blue Nano Light sold.

“Law enforcement professionals count on Streamlight’s lighting tools when they put their lives on the line every day,” said Ray Sharrah, President of Streamlight, a sponsor of C.O.P.S. programs for more than 10 years. “That’s why, when tragedy strikes, we want to make sure the families and colleagues of fallen officers have the resources they need to rebuild their lives. We are proud to continue to support C.O.P.S. by donating a portion of sale proceeds of the new Blue Nano Light.”

The tiny keychain light measures only 1.47 inches in length, but boasts a white LED that delivers 10 lumens and features a 100,000 hour lifetime. Fabricated from machined aircraft aluminum, the light runs up to eight hours, powered by four IEC-LR41 coin cell batteries. It features a rotating on/off head switch.

The Blue Nano Light has a non-rotating snap hook for easy one-handed operation and a double-sided FOB that features the C.O.P.S. logo on one side and the Streamlight logo on the other side.

Streamlight’s sponsorship of C.O.P.S. includes supporting observances during National Police Week, an event honoring the fallen and their families, as well as Hands-On Programs that take place throughout the year, such as a Kids Camp and retreats for surviving spouses, siblings, parents and other family members. The company also supports C.O.P.S. training for police agencies to help them prepare for and handle the trauma of law enforcement death, and is a lead sponsor of the Annual COPS Walk, which brings together survivors, friends and members of the law enforcement community for a 25-mile walk over two days to support COPS and its mission.

About C.O.P.S.: Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.), Inc. provides resources to assist in the rebuilding of the lives of surviving families and affected co-workers of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. The organization also provides training to law enforcement agencies on survivor victimization issues and educates the public of the need to support the law enforcement profession and its survivors.

For more information on C.O.P.S. visit www.nationalcops.org.

About Streamlight: Headquartered in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-performance lighting equipment for professional automotive, fire fighting, law enforcement, military, industrial and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call (800) 523-7488 or visit www.streamlight.com.