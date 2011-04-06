Streamlight Introduces High-Performance “X” Models

Eagleville, PA – Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance flashlights for law enforcement, tactical and military applications, introduced the Scorpion®, the Nightfighter® X, the TL-2® X and the Super Tac® X, high-performance models of its Tactical Series personal lights. The company also increased the light output of existing versions of the same flashlights, including the Scorpion® LED, the Nightfighter® LED, the TL-2® LED and the Super Tac®.

The new X versions use the latest in C4® LED technology to deliver extreme brightness and illumination. Each of the new X lights also features a strobing function, useful for signaling purposes in the field, or for disorienting potential suspects.

“All of Streamlight’s Tactical Series are designed to give users a clear advantage during confrontations or on patrol under low light conditions, and are among the most powerful, compact and lightweight lights available,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “By introducing the new high-performance X models, as well as improving the existing line with power LED technology, we are giving users a variety of options from which to choose, depending on the environment in which they are operating.”

The new X models each feature a C4 LED with a 50,000 hour lifetime, and deliver up to 200 lumens measured system output and 40,000 candela, which is the brightest spot of a focused beam. In addition, the Super Tac X also uses a deep-dish parabolic reflector to produce a long-range targeting beam with optimum peripheral illumination to aid in navigation. Each model features a high and low intensity mode plus strobe. On the highest setting, the new X models provide up to 2.5 hours of run time to 10% of the initial lumen output and up to 50 hours of run time on the lowest setting. Each uses two 3 Volt “CR123A” lithium batteries with a shelf life of ten years.

The upgraded versions of the existing LED tactical lights also each use a C4 enhanced LED to deliver up to 160 lumens measured system output and 30,000 candela. The upgraded models provide up 3.5 hours of run time to 10% of the initial lumen output and also use two 3 Volt lithium batteries.

All eight of the new models are manufactured from 6000 series machined aircraft aluminum with an anodized finish and feature a push-button tactical tail switch for easy, one-handed operation. The lights, which are all available in black, range in weight from 4.7 to 7.1 ounces and in length from 4.9 to 6.62 inches. Both the Super Tac and Super Tac X also fit Streamlight 69100 rail mounts and operate with remote switches.

Each light features an IPX4 rated design, is impact resistance tested to at least two meters and comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty. The lights range in price from $ 82.00 to $118.00.

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-performance lighting equipment for professional law enforcement, military, industrial, fire, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488 or visit www.streamlight.com.