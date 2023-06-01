Duke Energy supports first responders with $500,000 in grants for emergency preparedness in South Carolina

Funding will support 32 nonprofits and government agencies from across the state

Grants will pay for training, life-saving equipment and new technology to aid in disaster planning and recovery operations

GREENVILLE, S.C. - As hurricane season begins, emergency managers and first responders turn their eyes to the tropics as they continue to prepare their communities for the possibility of impacts from severe weather.

Duke Energy is preparing as well and stands in support of these communities across South Carolina by announcing $500,000 in microgrants to help increase their resiliency and their ability to help residents prepare for and recover from the devastation brought by significant weather events.

The application process is open now through April 5.

“Preparing communities to respond to severe weather impacts begins at the local level,” said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy’s South Carolina state president. “We are committed to keeping South Carolina’s resiliency and economy strong. These grants will help provide fellow first responders with the tools and training to handle whatever Mother Nature throws our way.”

Duke Energy’s Emergency Preparedness and Storm Resiliency Grant Program was designed to help organizations with roles in emergency preparedness increase their resiliency to these events through advanced preparation, planning, equipment and training. Applicants could request funds up to $20,000. Grants were awarded to 32 nonprofits and governmental entities across the state.

A complete list of recipients can be found here.

Quotes

“As we near hurricane season, EMS providers and emergency managers across the state make preparations to ensure our coastline is prepared,” said Mandy Gattis, Project Director, South Carolina EMS Association. “Through this funding opportunity we will be able to perform an in-depth gap analysis to make better plans and strengthen our EMS readiness to respond to natural disasters.”

“We are very grateful to receive the grant from Duke Energy,” said Shannon Tanner, Fire Chief, City of Florence Fire Department. “The funds from this grant will be used to purchase needed equipment and training that will allow us to provide a higher level of service to citizens of Florence and the surrounding area.”

“We are thrilled to receive a Duke Energy Foundation grant to purchase a MERT trailer,” said Steve Holmes, Greenwood County Fire Chief. “This trailer will allow our Fire Services to close roads quickly without taking a fire truck out of service and will create a safer environment for our citizens and first responders.”

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America’s largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune’s 2023 “World’s Most Admired Companies” list and Forbes’ “World’s Best Employers” list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy’s illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.