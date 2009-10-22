Law & Order SVU Star Signs on to Police Women’s 100th Anniversary

Law & Order SVU star Mariska Hargitay is honored to salute the “Ladies of the Law” on 100 years of service. Mariska will be supplying a special congratulatory letter within the upcoming special 100th anniversary publication “100 years of Women in Law Enforcement” published by Faircount Media Group in association with the Los Angeles Women Police Officers & Associates (LAWPOA). The role of Olivia Benson Mariska plays in Law & Order SVU has earned her an Emmy Award, Golden Globe Award, Gracie Allen Award from The Foundation of American Women in Radio and Television, along with five Emmy nominations, three SAG nominations, and two Golden Globe nominations. “As a woman, it’s gratifying to play such a multi-layered part. Olivia is not only a competent, street-smart cop, she’s also an empathetic woman who can respond emotionally to victims of terrible crimes without compromising her professionalism.” Mariska is also the founder of the Joyful Heart Foundation whose mission is to heal, educate and empower survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse and to shed light into the darkness that surrounds these issues.