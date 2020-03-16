Operative IQ Joins AT&T’s FirstNet Dealer Program

Operative IQ has joined AT&T’s FirstNet Dealer Program. As a FirstNet Approved Dealer, Operative IQ can now sell FirstNet services to eligible current and future public safety customers.

In support of AT&T’s efforts to deliver FirstNet services to first responders under its contract with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority), AT&T has engaged a group of dealers and solution providers with deep knowledge of public safety. Operative IQ’s participation in the FirstNet Dealer Program will help get FirstNet’s game-changing technology into the hands of first responders throughout the U.S.

FirstNet is the nationwide communications platform dedicated to America’s first responders and public safety community. It’s being built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the FirstNet Authority. With this much-needed technology upgrade, first responders can connect to the critical information they need every day and in every emergency.

AT&T works closely with indirect sellers who will be able to promote, market and co-sell FirstNet services. Operative IQ was selected for its focus on mobility solutions for public safety agencies.

To learn more about Operative IQ, go to www.OperativeIQ.com. To learn more about FirstNet, visit FirstNet.com.