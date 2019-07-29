AMMO, Inc.’s Provides Update on Recent Traction within the Global Tactical Defense Division

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, - AMMO, Inc., a technology leader and premier American ammunitions manufacturer, today provided an update on its Global Tactical Defense Division’s strategic initiatives to address the military and law enforcement channels.

AMMO Inc.’s Global Tactical Defense Division has been awarded multiple law enforcement contracts that provides the Company with an opportunity to service more than 50 law enforcement agencies. AMMO will provide access to its portfolio of innovative and high-quality ammunition products to the various agencies. The Company expects to realize initial revenues from this initiative beginning in the Company’s fiscal third quarter, ending December 31, 2019.

Following on the Company’s debut of its TAC-PTM precision tactical munitions at SHOT Show in January and live demonstrations showcasing the performance of this new line of match grade armor piercing rounds, the Global Tactical Defense Division is now fulfilling orders of TAC-P ammunition.

Fred Wagenhals, CEO of AMMO, Inc. commented, “It is our mission to bring innovation and the highest possible quality to the ammunition industry and to achieve this, we’ve made significant investments in our 100% United States manufacturing facilities. We are extremely proud to be serving the United States law enforcement community with our meticulously engineered products to ensure they meet the extreme demands of the law enforcement community, whose lives may depend on it.”

