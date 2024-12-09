Shell Shock Technologies 12 days of Christmas savings starts now

PRESS RELEASE

EUBANK, Ky. — Shell Shock Technologies, LLC. (SST), a leading innovator in advanced ammunition and ammunition case technology, design, and manufacturing, celebrates the countdown to Christmas with Shell Shock Technologies Twelve Days of Christmas with savings on their website.

Starting Dec. 5 and running through Dec. 17, every day will offer a new opportunity to save on various pistol and rifle ammo, plus casings. Each day a specific cartridge or casing will be promoted. Use promo code HOLIDAY10 at checkout to get 10% off. Offer good until December 17th, midnight, when promotion ends ensuring your ammo arrives in time for Christmas.

Shell Tech Ammo and Casings featured during the Twelve Days of Christmas Special:

﻿

.380 ACP Ammo

9mm Luger Defense Poly/Copper Fluted

9mm Nosler ASP

9mm Competition Ready FMJ

9mm unloaded cases

5.56 Defense Copper Hollow Point

5.56 Competition Ready FMJ

5.56 unloaded cases

300 ACC Blackout Copper Hollow Point

300 ACC Blackout Competition Ready FMJ

300 ACC Blackout Nosler Varmageddon

300 ACC Blackout unloaded cases

Shell Shock Technologies’ casings are bagged in amounts from 250 casings, all the way up to 10,000 casings; ready for your personal load preferences and press. Check in every day at Shell Shock Technologies for savings, sign up for the email newsletter, and be the first to know exclusive news and more savings. Keep your ammo locker stocked and save more when you sign up for a Shell Tech ammo subscription: easy to administer, change amounts, calibers, delivery days, and cancellations.

All SST ammunition flies fast, flat, and accurate with less felt recoil allowing for quick follow-up shots. Due to its material design, the Shell Tech casings are easily retrieved using a magnetic retriever tool, and due to its ability to maintain shape, are very reloadable – multiple times.

Free shipping is available on all orders over $125.00. Keep up with Shell Tech’s advanced ammunition on the website and social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Shell Shock Technologies and Shell Tech Ammo

Shell Shock Technologies, LLC (SST), headquartered in Eubank, Kentucky, is a leading innovator in advanced ammunition case design and manufacturing. Since 2015, Shell Shock has supplied hundreds of millions of high-performance cases to commercial ammunition companies, U.S. defense contractors, and international defense allies. The company’s patented, lightweight, and durable cases are engineered to enhance precision, reliability, and functionality across a variety of applications. Expanding on this legacy, Shell Shock introduced Shell Tech, a new line of factory-loaded, hand-inspected ammunition designed for hunters, sports shooters, and defense professionals. Produced at our Calhoun, Georgia facility, Shell Tech ammo brings unmatched quality, accuracy, and consistency directly to consumers.

Committed to ongoing innovation, Shell Shock’s engineers continually develop advanced materials and processes, including pioneering lightweight ammunition links for belt-fed machine guns. With a focus on performance, dependability, and customer satisfaction, Shell Shock and Shell Tech set a new standard in ammunition technology.

For more information, please visit www.shellshocktechnologies.com or follow us on Instagram at @shellshocktech.