Webinar: From campus to command: How school safety technology reaches law enforcement

Date: March 10, 2026

Time: 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT

When a critical incident unfolds on a school campus, law enforcement response depends on more than speed — it depends on how clearly, accurately and quickly information moves from the school to dispatch, real-time crime centers (RTCCs) and responding officers.

Schools generate large volumes of safety information through surveillance, alerting systems, access controls and district-level decision-making. But not all of that information reaches law enforcement in a way that meaningfully supports response. Delays, access limitations and governance gaps can shape what officers receive — and when.

This webinar examines how school safety technology and operational decisions translate into real-world law enforcement response. The discussion centers on information flow, verification, governance and readiness, helping leaders understand where systems support decision-making — and where they can break down during high-stakes incidents.

The panel will explore how information is generated on campus, how it is shared with law enforcement, and how dispatch centers, RTCCs and responding officers rely on that information under pressure. The conversation will also highlight the leadership decisions that must be made before an incident occurs to ensure information supports — rather than complicates — response.

Attend to learn

The difference between alerts and video that inform response versus information that arrives too late

What law enforcement leaders should understand about dispatch and RTCC use of school-based information

Where privacy, access and governance decisions impact real-time operational use

What effective school–law enforcement coordination looks like before an incident occurs

Reserve your seat to better understand how school safety information reaches law enforcement — and what leaders can do now to improve readiness, coordination and response.

Meet our panel

Troy Burke is the Director of Safety and Security for Royse City Independent School District in Texas. He previously served as a police officer, negotiator, school resource officer and instructor with the Mesquite Police Department, Balch Springs Police Department and Richardson Police Department, beginning his law enforcement career in 1995. Troy’s experience on both sides of the badge gives him a practical understanding of how school-related incidents are received, verified and managed by law enforcement, as well as where information flow succeeds — and where it breaks down — during real-world response.

Brandon Faber has 15 years of law enforcement experience with the City of Overland Park, Kansas, where he served in patrol and held roles as a field training officer, school resource officer and sergeant. His operational background gives him firsthand insight into how officers move through and respond inside school buildings during critical incidents. Brandon currently serves as a technical committee member for the Partner Alliance for Safer Schools (PASS) and works as the director of school security solutions for TownSteel Inc. He brings a standards-focused perspective grounded in real-world law enforcement and school safety experience, connecting safety planning, governance and physical security decisions to coordinated response.

Jeremy Gulley is the Superintendent of The Jay School Corporation in Portland, Indiana, where he oversees district-level safety governance, privacy and access decisions. A retired Battalion Commander with the Indiana Army National Guard, Jeremy brings command-level experience in operational planning, decision-making under pressure and information flow during critical events. His unique background allows him to bridge the gap between school-based safety systems and law enforcement response, offering insight into how districts manage safety technology and what responding leaders need when seconds matter.

John Massoud has served in local law enforcement and in school district security leadership roles, including positions with Fort Mill School District, Fort Mill Police Department, Tega Cay Police Department and Chester City Police Department. He also previously served as a Special Agent with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), where he was involved in statewide school safety and threat management initiatives. John’s experience working across both school systems and law enforcement provides valuable insight into interagency coordination, information flow and how training, governance and preparedness decisions impact real-time response during critical incidents.

