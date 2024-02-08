C&H Precision family of companies names Patrick Kisgen president

PRESS RELEASE

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — C&H Precision, a leading provider of pistol-mounted red dots, precision-made red dot pistol adapters and slide milling, proudly announces the appointment of Patrick Kisgen as the President of the company. Formerly the Vice President of Sales at Daniel Defense, Kisgen brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in the firearms industry.

As the newly appointed President, Patrick Kisgen will play a key role in steering the strategic direction of C&H Precision and overseeing its operations in Richmond Hill, GA. With a strong background in sales, business development, and leadership, Kisgen is well-positioned to drive growth and innovation within the organization.

Buck Holly, CEO of C&H Precision Family of Companies, expressed confidence in Kisgen’s ability to lead the company to new heights. “We are thrilled to welcome Patrick Kisgen to the C&H Precision family. His extensive experience and leadership skills make him the ideal candidate to guide our company through its next phase of expansion and development. We believe his strategic vision and industry knowledge will contribute significantly to our continued success.”

Patrick Kisgen’s career in the firearms industry spans several decades, during which he has built a reputation for fostering strong relationships with clients and stakeholders. His tenure as the Vice President of Sales at Daniel Defense showcased his ability to drive revenue growth and implement effective sales strategies.

“I am honored to join C&H Precision and lead this dynamic team,” said Patrick Kisgen. “C&H Precision has a well-established reputation for excellence in manufacturing precision components and firearms. I look forward to collaborating with the talented individuals within the organization to continue delivering high-quality products and expanding our market presence.”

C&H Precision is known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The appointment of Patrick Kisgen as President marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey to reinforce its position as an industry leader.

For more information on C&H Precision visit www.chpws.com.

About C&H Precision Family of Companies

C&H Precision is a renowned provider of firearms and precision components, committed to delivering top-tier products to its customers. With a focus on innovation and quality, C&H Precision has established itself as a trusted name in the firearms industry.