Video shows Calif. officers struggle with armed DUI suspect before fatal OIS

BRENTWOOD, Calif. — Newly released body-worn and in-car camera footage shows the moments leading up to a fatal officer-involved shooting during a DUI traffic stop.

On Dec. 24, 2025, officers with the Brentwood Police Department stopped a man, identified as Romaine Morgan, on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

According to police, officers developed probable cause during the DUI investigation to search Morgan’s vehicle, which was registered to him. During that search, officers located a loaded firearm concealed on the front passenger-side floorboard.

Body camera video, released on Feb. 6, shows officers removing a blue rifle from the vehicle.

After being told he was pulled over for swerving, Morgan told officers, “I didn’t know who was behind me — it was just blacked out. I’m like, who is following me like that? I’m very paranoid like that,” according to body camera video.

After one officer checked the vehicle registration, another spotted marijuana inside the car, which police said gave officers probable cause to conduct the search. Morgan told officers he was not under the influence and did not consent to a search, but he agreed to step out of the vehicle and stand in front of a patrol car.

Police said that when officers attempted to arrest Morgan after locating the firearm, he physically resisted and was able to gain control of the weapon.

Body camera video shows Morgan briefly running before stopping and scuffling with officers as they ordered him to the ground. He can be heard shouting, “I’m leaving,” before sprinting back toward his vehicle.

The video shows Morgan holding the rifle in his right hand with the muzzle pointed toward the ground. An officer then fired his service weapon, striking Morgan.

Officers immediately began rendering emergency medical aid until paramedics arrived on scene, police said. Morgan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department later stated the rifle had no serial number. Police also said Morgan was legally prohibited from possessing firearms.

Following the shooting, investigators determined Morgan was a convicted felon with an extensive criminal history that included weapons-related convictions. Police said he had previously been convicted twice of armed robbery and had served prison time.