REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Officer-Involved Shootings

Video shows Calif. officers struggle with armed DUI suspect before fatal OIS

Brentwood PD says the suspect, a convicted felon, resisted arrest and gained control of a rifle after officers developed probable cause to search his vehicle

March 04, 2026 05:13 PM • 
Police1 Staff

BRENTWOOD, Calif. — Newly released body-worn and in-car camera footage shows the moments leading up to a fatal officer-involved shooting during a DUI traffic stop.

On Dec. 24, 2025, officers with the Brentwood Police Department stopped a man, identified as Romaine Morgan, on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

According to police, officers developed probable cause during the DUI investigation to search Morgan’s vehicle, which was registered to him. During that search, officers located a loaded firearm concealed on the front passenger-side floorboard.

Body camera video, released on Feb. 6, shows officers removing a blue rifle from the vehicle.

After being told he was pulled over for swerving, Morgan told officers, “I didn’t know who was behind me — it was just blacked out. I’m like, who is following me like that? I’m very paranoid like that,” according to body camera video.

After one officer checked the vehicle registration, another spotted marijuana inside the car, which police said gave officers probable cause to conduct the search. Morgan told officers he was not under the influence and did not consent to a search, but he agreed to step out of the vehicle and stand in front of a patrol car.

Police said that when officers attempted to arrest Morgan after locating the firearm, he physically resisted and was able to gain control of the weapon.

Body camera video shows Morgan briefly running before stopping and scuffling with officers as they ordered him to the ground. He can be heard shouting, “I’m leaving,” before sprinting back toward his vehicle.

The video shows Morgan holding the rifle in his right hand with the muzzle pointed toward the ground. An officer then fired his service weapon, striking Morgan.

Officers immediately began rendering emergency medical aid until paramedics arrived on scene, police said. Morgan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department later stated the rifle had no serial number. Police also said Morgan was legally prohibited from possessing firearms.

Following the shooting, investigators determined Morgan was a convicted felon with an extensive criminal history that included weapons-related convictions. Police said he had previously been convicted twice of armed robbery and had served prison time.

Trending
Screenshot 2026-03-03 084343.png
Body Camera
BWC: Calif. sergeant shot in head during gunfight with carjacking suspect
After being shot in the hand, the San Jose sergeant returned fire before a second round struck him in the head
March 03, 2026 10:35 AM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
Officer Danny Parrish
Capital punishment
Fla. executes man who killed officer with his own service weapon in 1991
Billy Leon Kearse fatally shot Fort Pierce Officer Danny Parrish after seizing his firearm during a traffic stop, firing 14 rounds
March 04, 2026 08:28 AM
Texas Bar Shooting
Legal
Texas DA calls officers ‘heroes,’ denies prosecution rumors after Austin mass shooting
Travis County District Attorney José Garza said his office is not seeking charges against the officers who fatally shot a gunman during a downtown mass shooting
March 03, 2026 06:42 PM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
US-NEWS-WAKE-SCANDALS-ANTIOCH-POLICE-DEPARTMENT-1-SJ.jpg
Law Enforcement Policies
Calif. PD completes policy overhaul under DOJ oversight agreement
Antioch officials say the department has revised use of force, pursuit and bias-policing policies amid a multiyear federal compliance deal
March 03, 2026 09:18 AM

Company News
10_8video_promo_image
In-Car Camera Systems
Cowley County Sheriff’s Department enhances patrol documentation with ARSENAL in-car video systems
he newly installed two-camera ARSENAL systems provide synchronized front and rear recording, capturing both roadway activity and rear-seat transport conditions
February 26, 2026 12:02 PM

Body Camera Officer-Involved Shootings
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff comprises experienced writers, editors, and law enforcement professionals dedicated to delivering trusted, timely, and actionable information and resources for public safety. As the leading source for law enforcement news, resources, and training, Police1 is committed to supporting officers with expert advice, industry updates, and career development tools. From breaking news to in-depth analysis of critical topics, Police1 Staff provides the knowledge and insights you need to stay informed and ahead in the field of policing.

Interested in expert-driven resources delivered for free directly to your inbox? Subscribe for free to any our our Police1 newsletters.