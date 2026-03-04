Second suspect charged after NYPD officers pelted with snowballs

By Rocco Parascandola

NEW YORK — A second suspect has been busted for throwing snowballs at cops in Washington Square Park, sources said.

Eric Wilson, 18, surrendered at the 6th Precinct, accompanied by his lawyer, at 9:10 a.m. on Wednesday, police said.

Wilson, who lives in Harlem, was charged with obstructing governmental administration, a misdemeanor, and harassment, a non-criminal violation, sources said.

The first person arrested in connection with the Feb. 23 incident, Gusmane Coulibaly, 27, was hit with the same charges.

Police had originally charged Coulibaly with felony assault, but Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg reduced the charges, angering police unions.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch called the incident a “disgraceful” and “criminal” attack on police officers, but Mayor Zohran Mamdani described it as “kids at a snowball fight” and said no one should be arrested.

Nonetheless, the NYPD released photos of four suspects — including two still being sought.

Several hours before the incident, organizers on social media touted a midafternoon mass snowball fight.

But at some point, police said, a 911 caller said there were people who had climbed on the comfort station roof and were hurling snowballs.

Two police officers assigned to a park detail went to investigate and were pelted with snowballs, as were other cops called to assist the two officers.

One officer was treated for bruises and scratches below his eye and another was treated for head pain.

