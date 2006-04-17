2006 Cops4Kids Pistol Match is on!!!

The Police Officers Safety Association will be producing the second annual Isabella deBethencourt Memorial Cops4Kids Match Against Cancer at the Harvard Sportsman Ts Club in Harvard, Massachusetts on Sunday, October 1, 2006.

All proceeds benefit the pediatric cancer research of the Jimmy Fund in memory of Heather and Michael deBethencourt Ts infant daughter, Isabella, who died of cancer at 11 months of age a couple years ago.

This is a pistol match run like an IDPA match, but with a very different, more street-like, set of rules, targets, and scoring.

We need shooters and volunteers to help! The match is limited to 80 shooters. Last year Ts match was a sellout, and we expect slots to go fast this year.

For more information and registration materials please visit the match website, www.posacops4kids.com.

Note: To give LE officers first opportunity, we are restricting registration until July 15, 2006 to active and retired police officers, and those that work with them (investigators, CSIs, etc.) as well as non law enforcement officers who shot last year Ts match. Anyone can sign up after July 15.

We have also increased the shooting fee this year, but have initiated a shooter sponsorship program, so that each shooter can cultivate people to sponsor him/her. There will be prizes for the top sponsor fund-raisers see the website for details.

Set-up day will be Friday, Sept. 29, and shoot-thru/debug day Saturday, Sept. 30. All volunteers will have the opportunity to shoot the stages on Sept 30.

Shooters can register with the form by cutting and pasting the following link: http://www.posacops4kids.com/documents/C4KRegistrationForm.pdf

To volunteer, please contact Bruce Klinger, the boss of the volunteers, at baklinger65@msn.com

If you have a lead on cash sponsors or product donations, please contact Heather deBethencourt at mjhj318@hotmail.com Other administrative issues and questions can be directed to Ralph Mroz, rmroz@posai.org

Thank you and we are looking forward to seeing you at the match!