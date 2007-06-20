50th Product Liability Lawsuit Dismissed Against TASER

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a market leader in advanced electronic control devices announced that the wrongful death product liability lawsuit filed by the estate of Leroy Pierson has been voluntarily dismissed against TASER International. This is the fiftieth (50th) wrongful death or injury lawsuit that has been dismissed or judgment entered in favor of TASER International. TASER International has not lost any product liability lawsuit.

“Our outstanding legal team, notably Missy O’Linn with the law firm of Manning and Marder located in Los Angeles, continues to achieve impressive results,” said Doug Klint, Vice President and General Counsel of TASER International. “Missy O’Linn previously prevailed with a unanimous jury verdict for TASER International in the jury trial of the Alvarado wrongful death litigation. Her legal expertise and experience representing law enforcement has been a huge asset for TASER International.”