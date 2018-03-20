Aimpoint announces limited run of Micro T-2 Flat Dark Earth sights

MANASSAS, Va. — Aimpoint, the originator and worldwide leader in reflex sighting technology, has announced the launch of a limited run of Micro T-2™ carbine ready sights in Flat Dark Earth (FDE) color. This is the first time the company has offered an FDE finished sight to the US market.

The sights are being finished with Cerakote® H-Series surface coating - an advanced thin-film ceramic coating that bonds completely with the aluminum alloy housing of the sight. Cerakote® finishes are known worldwide for their corrosion and chemical resistance, UV and thermal stability, and durability under extreme conditions.

“We needed to match our choice of color surface finish with the durability and performance of the Micro T-2 sight,” said Jonas Ardemalm, Director of Commercial Sales & Marketing at Aimpoint AB. “Cerakote® offers an extremely durable coating that has been proven to perform under very demanding conditions, and it offers advantages beyond typical paint applications. We are very happy to offer this enhanced Micro T-2 to our customers in the USA.”

This initial run of FDE Micro T-2 sights is being offered on a test basis through a select group of authorized Aimpoint Dealers in the USA, and they are expected to sell out quickly.

About Aimpoint

Aimpoint produces a complete line of high quality reflex sights for use by military, law enforcement, hunters, and sport shooters worldwide. The company also produces electronic fire control systems for use on crew-served military weapons. For more information on the FDE Micro T-2, click http://bit.ly/fdemicro or visit the company’s webpage: https://us.aimpoint.com/.