Aimpoint Launches New CompM5™ Sight

LONDON, England – Aimpoint, the originator and worldwide leader in reflex sighting technology, has announced the addition of the new Aimpoint® CompM5™ sight to their professional product line. Powered by a single AAA battery, and weighing just 147 grams (5.19 ounces), the CompM5 takes its place as the most compact optic in the Aimpoint® Comp™ Series family of sights.

Originally created to meet the needs of a specific official end user, the CompM5 is now being offered for sale worldwide as contract commitments and production levels permit. The compact size of the CompM5 was made possible by the sight being powered by a single AAA battery. These small and lightweight batteries are inexpensive and easy to find almost anywhere in the world. Readily available alkaline versions of the AAA simplify logistics, and eliminate the potential shipping hazards inherent in lithium batteries. Like the other Comp Series sights, the CompM5 boasts an extremely long battery life — with over 5 years of constant-on use at intensity level seven.

The CompM5 is fully submersible up to 45 meters (150 feet), and is compatible with all generations of Night Vision Devices, as well as Aimpoint’s professional magnifier line. A military grade optical lens system gives the CompM5 exceptional light transmission and dot clarity, making the sight operationally parallax free, and providing a crisp, clear dot even under magnification.

“The Aimpoint Comp Series has been established as the worldwide standard for military grade reflex sights for over 20 years. The new CompM5 sight provides professional end users the same levels of performance provided by our full-sized sights in a much more compact optic,” said Lennart Ljungfelt, President of Aimpoint AB. “This new product saves size and weight for the operator, with no sacrifice in overall performance.”

Aimpoint produces a complete line of high quality reflex sights for use by military, law enforcement, hunters, and sport shooters worldwide. The company also produces electronic fire control systems for use on crew-served military weapons. For more information on the CompM5 or other Aimpoint® products, please visit the company’s webpage: www.aimpoint.com.