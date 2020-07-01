Aimpoint launches new U.S. website

MANASSAS, Va. — Aimpoint, the originator and worldwide leader in reflex sighting technology has launched a new webstore, www.aimpoint.us . This new site offers consumers the ability to engage with Aimpoint and purchase the company’s products directly.

The new webstore provides U.S. customers access to the full line of Aimpoint red-dot reflex sights, magnifiers, parts, and accessories as well as Aimpoint logo gear. It also features exclusive product packages and configurations available only directly from Aimpoint.

Active and retired U.S. Military, law enforcement, EMTs, firefighters, private security, and state, local, and federal government employees will find access to discounts on a select group of Aimpoint products. Information regarding qualifications for this program can be found on the Aimpoint Law Enforcement/Military Discount program page.

About Aimpoint

Aimpoint products are trusted by hunters, military and law enforcement officers around the globe. Built to withstand the harshest of environments and exceed the demands of professional use, Aimpoint red dot sights are recognized as the industry leader in innovation and technology. For this reason, Aimpoint products have been the choice of the United States Army and Air Force since 1997. Proudly made in Sweden for over 45 years, Aimpoint continues to set the standard in reflex sighting technology. Don’t settle for anything less.